However, expensive liquid handling systems are expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.



Pipettes are laboratory tools commonly used in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and chemical laboratories to transport specific volume of liquids or samples.Various types of pipette designs such as electronic pipetting and ultra-light pipettes are available in the market.



The pipettes help in accurately measuring the liquids for various biology experiments, pharmaceutical applications, and others.These devices help in preventing contamination and easy handling of liquids during laboratory procedures.



Two types of pipettes commonly used are glass pipettes that are excellent in chemical resistance, and plastic pipettes that are convenient in preventing contamination.



Investments in the pharmaceutical industry have increased significantly across North America, especially Mexico. It is expected that the pharmaceutical industry is likely to hold approximately US$ 22.5 billion by 2020 at an annual growth rate of 6%. Moreover, the Mexico has signed Free Trade Agreements with over 30 countries among which Canada, the US, Japan, and Israel are prominent partners. Various international pharmaceutical companies such as Merck & Co., Inc.; BoehringerSohn AG &Ko. KG, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG; AstraZeneca plc. GlaxoSmithKline; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. and national companies such as Liomont, S.A; Sanfer; Silanes Laboratories S.A.; Hormona SA de CV; Rimsa; ArlexChemiPvt Ltd; and PROBIOMED, S.A. de C.V. have their production facilities in Mexico. Mexico’s pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry was the second largest in Latin America, and it ranks 12th in the global market. The high rise of the industry is led by the increasing number of domestic and international market players engaged in the production of products such as antibiotics, cancer drug therapies, over-the-counter medicines, vaccines, and other products. Such products propel the growth of the pipettes market in the industry.



Based on type, the pipette market is segmented into air displacement pipette and positive displacement pipette. The air displacement pipette segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the positive displacement pipette segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on category, the pipette market is segmented into manual and electronic. The manual segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the electronic segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on channel, the pipette market is segmented into single channel and multi-channel (8-channel, 12-channel, and others). The multi-channel segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on volume, the pipette market is segmented into adjustable volume and fixed volume. The adjustable volume segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on application, the pipette market,is segmented into pharmaceutical laboratories, biotech laboratories, food and beverage, forensic laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical laboratories segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



