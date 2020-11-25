New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Patient Simulators Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989584/?utm_source=GNW

Increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment methods, growing advancements in technology, and rising focus on patient safety are the key factors fueling the market growth. Moreover,the rising awareness of the use of simulation in education is expected to bolster the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost of patient simulators hinders the growth of the North America patient simulators market. Additionally, the COVID-19 outbreak has opened many opportunities for the use of simulators.They can be utilized to scale up workforce capacity through experiential learning. Simulation and simulation facilitators can also help optimize work structures and processes.

The North America patient simulators market is segmented into product and end user.Based on product, the market is segmented into infant simulator, childbirth simulator, and adult patient simulator.



The adult patient simulator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.In terms of end user, the North America patient simulators market is segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, and military organizations.



The academic institutes segment held the largest share of the market in 2019and it is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR during 2020–2027.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),and National Institute of Health (NIH) are a few of the essential primary and secondary sources studied while preparing this report.

