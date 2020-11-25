Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical, film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications and in biopolymer, bio-composites and nanomaterials research.
Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japan market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.
Cellulose nanofiber production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers multi-ton production facilities globally. Japanese chemicals manufacturers are also developing cellulose nanofiber production. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandinavia), Canada and the United States.
Report contents include:
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The market in 2019
1.2 Future global market outlook
1.3 Global cellulose nanofibers production
1.3.1 Total global production capacity 2019, by type
1.3.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019, by producer
1.3.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019
1.4 Global cellulose nanofibers market demand, 2018-2030, tons
1.5 Market challenges for cellulose nanofibers
1.6 Cellulose nanofiber commercial products
1.7 Cellulose nanofibers market by region
1.7.1 Japan
1.7.2 China
1.7.3 Malaysia
1.7.4 Western Europe
1.7.5 North America
1.8 Global government funding
1.9 Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic
2 OVERVIEW OF CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
2.1 Cellulose
2.2 Nanocellulose
2.3 Manufacture of cellulose nanofibers
2.3.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
2.3.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)
2.3.2.1 Applications
3 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS
4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN
5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING
6 PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS
7 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE COMPOSITES MARKET
7.1 Market overview
7.2 Market prospects
7.3 Market assessment
7.4 Applications map
7.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
7.6 Product developer profiles
8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET
8.1 Market overview
8.2 Market prospects
8.3 Market assessment
8.4 Applications map
8.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
8.6 Product developer profiles
9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN CONSTRUCTION MARKET
9.1 Market overview
9.2 Market prospects
9.3 Market assessment
9.4 Applications map
9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
9.6 Product developer profiles
10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING MARKET
10.1 Market prospects
10.2 Market assessment
10.3 Applications map
10.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
10.5 Product developer profiles
11 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS THE TEXTILES AND APPAREL MARKET
11.1 Market overview
11.2 Market prospects
11.3 Market assessment
11.4 Applications map
11.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
11.6 Product developer profiles
12 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE MARKET
12.1 Market overview
12.2 Market prospects
12.3 Market assessment
12.4 Applications map
12.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
12.6 Product developer profiles
13 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE PAINTS AND COATINGS MARKET
13.1 Market overview
13.2 Market prospects
13.3 Market assessment
13.4 Applications map
13.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
13.6 Product developer profiles
14 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE AEROGELS MARKET
14.1 Market overview
14.2 Market prospects
14.3 Market assessment
14.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
14.5 Product developer profiles
15 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE OIL AND GAS MARKET
15.1 Market overview
15.2 Market prospects
15.3 Market assessment
15.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
15.5 Product developer profiles
16 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE FILTRATION MARKET
16.1 Market overview
16.2 Market prospects
16.3 Market assessment
16.4 Applications map
16.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
16.6 Product developer profiles
17 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN THE RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS FOR COSMETICS, PHARMA AND FOOD ADDITIVES
17.1 Market overview
17.2 Market prospects
17.3 Market assessment
17.4 Applications map
17.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
17.6 Product developer profiles
18 OTHER MARKETS FOR NANOCELLULOSE
18.1 Cellulose Nanofibers in Printed, Stretchable and Flexible Electronics
18.1.1 Market assessment
18.1.2 Product developer profiles
18.2 Cellulose Nanofibers in 3D Printing
18.2.1 Market assessment
18.2.2 Product developer profiles
18.3 Cellulose Nanofibers in Aerospace
18.3.1 Market assessment
18.3.2 Product developer profiles
19 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES
20 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
20.1 Report scope
20.2 Research methodology
21 REFERENCES
