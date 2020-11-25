Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fatty Alcohol Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fatty alcohol market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Fatty alcohol is aliphatic alcohol with high-molecular-weight. Fatty alcohol is derived from natural fats and oils originating in plants and animals. Growth in the end product industry of fatty alcohol is the chief factor for the growth of the global market. However, the volatile price of petrochemical-derived products, COVID-19 pandemic, and unfavorable trade relations among major user countries are some of the restraining factors for the market.



The global fatty alcohol market is segmented based on the product, source, and application. Based on the product, the market is sub-segmented into C6-C10 fatty alcohols, C11-C14 fatty alcohols, and C15-C22 fatty alcohols. Based on the source, the market is sub-segmented into tropical oils, animal fats, soft oils, and others. Further, based on the application the market is sub-segmented into industrial & domestic cleaning, personal care, food & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others. Industrial & domestic cleaning is expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period. The global fatty alcohol market is further segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share with a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. It is due to the considerable demand from the high population base countries including China and India.



The key players of the global fatty alcohol market include BASF SE, Ecogreen Oleochemicals Inc., Godrej Industries Limited (GIL), Kao Corp., KLK OLEO Group of Companies, and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations with government, and expansion to stay competitive in the market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the global fatty alcohol market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts to brings more authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for fatty alcohol manufacturers, end-use industries, government, start-ups, venture capitalists, and other related organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, products offered by the companies, and future market opportunities. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for making better business decisions.



Market Segmentation



1. Global Fatty alcohol Market Research and Analysis by Product

2. Global Fatty alcohol Market Research and Analysis by Source

3. Global Fatty alcohol Market Research and Analysis by Application



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global fatty alcohol market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global fatty alcohol market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global fatty alcohol market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Business Functions and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. BASF SE

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Ecogreen Oleochemicals Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. Godrej Industries Limited (GIL)

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Kao Corp.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. KLK OLEO Group of Companies

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Fatty Alcohols Market by Product

5.1.1. C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols

5.1.2. C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols

5.1.3. C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols

5.2. Global Fatty Alcohols Market by Source

5.2.1. Tropical Oils

5.2.2. Animal Fats

5.2.3. Soft Oils

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Global Fatty Alcohols Market by Application

5.3.1. Industrial & Domestic Cleaning

5.3.2. Personal Care

5.3.3. Food & Nutrition

5.3.4. Pharmaceuticals

5.3.5. Others (Textile & Leather Processing)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Arkema SA

7.2. BASF SE

7.3. CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG

7.4. Croda International plc

7.5. Ecogreen Oleochemicals Inc.

7.6. Emery Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

7.7. Evonik Industries AG

7.8. Godrej Industries Ltd.

7.9. Jarchem Industries Inc.

7.10. Kao Corp.

7.11. KLK OLEO ( Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd Co.)

7.12. Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

7.13. OLEON NV

7.14. Oxiteno USA LLC

7.15. P&G Chemicals

7.16. SABIC

7.17. Sasol Ltd.

7.18. Teck Guan (China) Ltd

7.19. VVFLtd.

7.20. Wilmar International Ltd.

7.21. Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.



