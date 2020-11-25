Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: QBTC, QBTC.U) The Bitcoin Fund (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a treasury offering of Class A units (the “Class A Units”). The Class A Units will be available for purchase in U.S. dollars under the offering.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2020 and is subject to certain closing conditions including approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

The Class A Unit offering price will be determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per Class A Unit on November 24, 2020.

The closing price on the TSX for the Class A Units on November 24, 2020 was US$23.86.

The Fund seeks to provide unitholders of the Fund with (a) exposure to the digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests in long-term holdings of bitcoin, purchased from reputable bitcoin trading platforms and OTC counterparties, in order to provide investors with a convenient, safer alternative to a direct investment in bitcoin.

The agent for the offering will be Canaccord Genuity Corp.

About 3iQ Corp.

Founded in 2012, 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is Canada’s largest digital asset investment fund manager with more than C$325 million in assets under management. 3iQ was the first Canadian investment fund manager to offer a public bitcoin investment fund, The Bitcoin Fund (TSX:QBTC). Gaining access to digital assets such as bitcoin can be daunting, costly, and inconvenient. 3iQ has worked through a stringent regulatory process to offer investors convenient and familiar investment products to gain exposure to digital assets. For more information about 3iQ and The Bitcoin Fund, visit www.3iQ.ca or follow us on Twitter @3iQ_corp.

Contact Information

Fred Pye - President and CEO

E: fred.pye@3iQ.ca

P: +1 (416) 639-2130

A short form base shelf prospectus containing important detailed information about the securities being offered has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus may be obtained from a member of the syndicate. The Fund intends to file a supplement to the short form base shelf prospectus, and investors should read the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities being offered until the prospectus supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an “exchange”). If the units are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in its public filings available at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.