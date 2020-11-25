New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America GPS Anti-Jamming Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Receiver Type, Anti-Jamming Technique, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989579/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, in October 2017, GPS dome Ltd. introduced GPS dome 1.0 Model T, a new product that provides anti-jamming protection for GPS-based timing systems. The cyber-jamming protection solution is used to protect UAVs, autonomous vehicles, and timing systems. Lower cost makes it a preferred solution over other existing high-cost solutions designed for military applications. Also, the US Army is developing the Small Affordable Anti-Jam GPS Antenna (SAAGA), a low-cost anti-jam GPS solution, for ground applications as well as for vehicles and helicopters. SAAGA would provide 30 dB of additional anti-jam protection to a broad mix of wideband and narrowband interferers. The SAAGA program aims to mitigate up to 10 interferers (including 3 wideband and 7 narrowband) at the production cost of US$ 4,000 per unit. Therefore, owing to the advantages of low-cost GPS anti-jamming solutions such as affordability and easy availability, the demand for the same is expected to increase in the coming years, which in turn, would drive the growth of the North America GPS anti-jamming market. Therefore, rising demand for GPS technology in military applications s among the other factors expected to bolster the demand for GPS anti-jamming systems which is driving the North America GPS anti-jamming market.



Various countries in North America, such as the US, make high investments and expenditure on the military sector; thus, the region is the largest GPS anti-jamming market.The presence of a few of the largest GPS and GPS anti-jamming market players , military equipment manufacturers, and aircraft manufactures in the region contributes to the growth of GPS anti-jamming market.



North America is one of the most important regions for the development and demand of GPS anti-jamming devices due to favorable government policies to boost the military sector, presence of huge military base, and high adoption of advanced GPS systems in both military and civilian sectors, especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.There is an exponential rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported deaths in North America.



Restrictions on the supply chain activities are affecting the supply and demand of GPS anti-jamming equipment across the region. The active pandemic is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the North America GPS anti-jamming market in the next few quarters.



Based on anti-jamming technique, the nulling technique segment led the North America GPS anti-jamming market in 2019.The nulling technique is used to track the presence of a hostile jammer. The technique uses robust adaptive antenna systems for GPS receivers which tracks the hostile jamming. For instance, Raytheon Technologies provide GPS Anti-Jam System-1 (GAS-1) that can track jammers and create nulls at a faster pace. This anti-jam GPS receiver has been selected by the USAir Force for getting assistance in Tactical Tomahawk missile program. AGR is a PPS GPS receiver that functions on both L1 & L2 frequencies. When the receiver is configured with multi element controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA), the AGR’s post-correlation nulling techniques enable the satellite to track the existence of high-frequency jamming signals . The capabilities of the nulling technique to track high level of hostile jamming at high speed and to use adaptive antenna systems, are expected to boost its demand in the coming years which will drive the North America GPS anti-jamming market growth.



The overall North America GPS anti-jamming market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America GPS anti-jamming market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America GPS anti-jamming market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, GPS anti-jamming market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America GPS anti-jamming market. BAE SYSTEMS PLC; FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD; infiniDome Ltd.; L3HARRIS Technologies, Inc.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Mayflower Communications; NovAtel Inc.; Raytheon Technologies; and Thales Group are a few players operating in the North America GPS anti-jamming market.

