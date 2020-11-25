New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Funeral Home Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment Type and Organization Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989577/?utm_source=GNW



Organizing any one’s funeral can be a unique and lasting form of expression which provides peace and closure to the individual and the grieving after the loved one’s death.On many occasions, these ceremonies are done as an online memorial where people can post their condolences or a slide show of their lives.



Moreover, websites with superior software programs that allow funerals’ planning now populate the internet, providing ideas and the means to upload photos, slide shows, articles, video and audio clips, and design memorial boards.New business models and specialties have also emerged.



Thus, it creates full-service funeral ceremonies.For example, LIFELONG MEMORIES is a major company offering picture-based personalized products to the funeral industry.



The company provides in-house tools to make personalization easy and affordable. Personalized products include tribute candles, DVDs, panels, keychains, and temporary markers. The growing demand for personalized products is among the other factors expected to positively influence the demand for funeral home software.



The technology industry is one of the victims of COVID-19, and since the start of 2020, this industry has been reflecting the declining growth trend.With the imposition of lockdown across the North America region, the trades have been witnessing shattering experience.



The US is a prominent market for funeral home software in terms of revenue and market share.Increasing number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country have led to the demand for advanced funeral home software solutions due to significant restrictions on funerals.



So, now many people are looking for alternative ways for doing the funeral like doing it on online platform and it helps to connect their family and friends virtually, across the US, Canada, and Mexico, which in turn is impacting the adoption of the North America funeral home software market. North America region is home to a large number of chain funeral home corporations, and thus the impact of COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to be positive in the current scenario.



In terms of deployment type, the cloud segment led the North America funeral home software market in 2019.In the cloud-based deployment model, software is hosted on a third-party infrastructure and services are provided to end users via a network.



Some of the major benefits that end users have in choosing cloud-based solutions are the low CAPEX that company require in establishing new infrastructure and limited cost for new software licensing and new services.The cloud-based deployment of solutions help end users such as funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematoriums to adopt pay-as-you-grow model and proving them benefits such as high scalability, elasticity and efficient metering of the services.



For the small and mid-size end users adopting to cloud-based software is emerging as one of the prominent options in comparison to on-premise deployment of solutions, as it offers low initial capital investments, reduction in integration efforts and license fees. Additionally, the funeral home software developers are continuously investing in developing robust and secured cloud-based software with an objective to protect client data and prevent cyber-attacks, which, in turn, is foreseen to drive the cloud-based funeral home software market during the forecast period, which is fueling the growth of the North America funeral home software market.



The overall North America funeral home software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America funeral home software market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America funeral home software market. CRäKN, LLC; FrontRunner Professional; Funeraltech; Halcyon; Osiris Software (Funeral Director’s); SRS Computing; Aldor Solutions; and Continental Computers, Inc. are among a few players operating in the North America funeral home software market.

