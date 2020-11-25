Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yacht Charter Market Report 2020-2021 - Extended Expert Analysis of Yacht Charter Market and Agencies based on World's Largest Scientific Primary Research of Yacht Charters Worldwide (COVID-19 Impacts Included, Emerging Trends Included)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This yacht charter market report is quite unique and goes far beyond the usual market reports in this industry. First of all, it has been prepared by actual industry experts for yacht charters, meaning that the deep insider know-how has been in-built.
Secondly, the report contents go much further than the usual standardized listing of plain numbers. Each section of the report is thoroughly explained within the context of the actual industry and its common practices. Therefore, the readers can gain a quantitative and qualitative understanding of the yacht charter industry, including the market structure, processes, specificities and dynamics.
As such, this report is a must-have for anyone who is considering entering the yacht charter industry and/or pursuing further developments in it. Indeed, both newcomers and existing players can benefit immensely from the findings of this unique research.
Thirdly, this market report contains actual primary data from a large international questionnaire survey of yacht charter agencies - it is the largest such survey ever performed on this market! In particular, the author conducted a scientifically based research through a specially designed questionnaire that gathered responses from 166 active yacht charter companies in 43 countries from across the globe. To complement this method, an extensive content analysis was also performed on a wider population of over 900 yacht charter agencies.
WHAT ARE THE KEY INSIGHTS OF THIS REPORT?
This report, after presenting the methodology, begins with an industry introduction section, which is intended mainly for the readers who are not familiar with the yacht charter industry. Namely, the yacht charter industry is very specific, and in many ways non-standard, so it can be quite useful to gain an understanding of its main concepts before proceeding further.
The second section deals with the size and geographical structure of the yacht charter market, in terms of both volume and value. This market has a very peculiar geographical structure, which is fairly different from mainstream tourism or other related industries. To understand such differences, the most popular yacht charter destinations have been explained and the number of charter yachts in each of them has been provided. In the latter part of this section, the global market value has been calculated and its regional breakdown presented. All calculations are clearly and transparently explained so that the readers can understand where the actual market value comes from.
The third section explains the major participants in the yacht charter market - i.e. the three distinct kinds of companies which dynamically interact in order for the yacht charter market to function. After explaining the role and characteristics of each company type, some very specific industry processes have been outlined.
The fourth section deals with market concentration and market profitability in the yacht charter industry. Survey findings on both of these topics have been presented, along with the relevant conclusions.
The report then goes on to analyze the geographical distribution of yacht charter agencies, describing the specific developments in each major region. This is followed by relevant conclusions, as well as an explanation of the regional development scenarios, which are particularly useful for contemplating the possible development directions in the nascent markets. Two distinct possible modes of development have been explained.
Next, the analysis goes deeper - towards understanding the very fabric of the yacht charter market. The actual differentiation criteria of the active yacht charter agencies have been identified, and for each of the 13 criteria, the relevant classification has been provided, including the explanation of the underlying business models. This section goes indeed deeply into the market structures and provides thorough information necessary for understanding its dynamics. It gives insights into the prevalence of various business models, among other details. It also shows the prevalence of various services - both nautical and non-nautical - provided by yacht charter agencies.
After summarizing all classification dimensions and their key variations, a yacht charter agency positioning framework has been provided, whereby one can visually analyze particular agencies and even compare them. This can be quite useful for decision-making about the particular investments and strategies in the market.
The section that follows deals with the pros and cons of various strategic choices in this market and enables easier comparison between relevant business models, as well as easier decision-making on the key topics.
The examples of the actual companies and their market approach are provided in the following chapter. Six distinct business models have been presented (which are highly relevant in the context of yacht charter industry), along with the names of actual leading companies that pursue those models. This is followed by a presentation of several emerging types of business models in the sector, which may be particularly indicative of expected future trends.
A special part of the report is dedicated to understanding the Covid-19 impacts, which have been dramatic in the charter season 2020 and will unquestionably be substantial in the season 2021 as well, but in a different way. This chapter includes, among other information, also the actual statements and opinions of the relevant market participants.
Finally, the report is finishing with an overview (and explanation) of possible future business trends and developments in the yacht charter industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Research Scope and Methods
4. About Yacht Charter Market
5. Yacht Charter Market Participants
6. Market Concentration and Profitability
7. Global Distribution of Yacht Charter Agencies
8. Yacht Charter Agencies Differentiation Criteria
9. Yacht Charter Agency Positioning Framework
10. Interesting Profiles, Features and Examples
11. Key Trends and Opportunities
12. Understanding Covid-19 Impacts
13. Expected Industry Trends
