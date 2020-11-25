New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Egg White Powder Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Grade, Distribution Channel, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989575/?utm_source=GNW

Egg white powders are economic and safe form of egg products, which find applications in the food, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplement industries.



Dried egg white powder can be stored conveniently extended shelf life, ensuring easier usage across a diverse range of applications.These powders are known for their nutritional profile and add aromatic essence to the food products.



In bakery industry, these powders are increasingly being used for their foaming and gelling properties.The powdered egg white acts as foam stabilizer or provides texture to the baked goods.



Confectionary producers are considered as the only consumers of pan-dried egg white powders, and they use it in preparation of aerated confectioneries such as nougat owing to their anti-crystallizing properties. This powder is also used in the preparation of meat and fish products such as surimi due to its gelling characteristics. Moreover, powdered egg white is increasingly being used in the preparation of desserts items, such as chocolate mousse and meringues. Further, the egg white powders are increasingly being used in pharmaceutical and dietary supplement bases. Egg white powder is considered as diet-friendly products and acts as a lactose-free alternative to essential nutrients consumed for the development of the body, and manufacturers are incorporating egg white powder in the preparation of dietary supplements and pharmaceutical products. Thus, the rapid rise in health and wellness trend is propelling the growth of egg white powder market. Rising focus on research and development activities is among the other factors expected to positively influence the growth of the egg white powder market.



In terms of grade, the food grade segment dominated the North America egg white powder market.Egg white powder is used in various food applications, such as in the making of baking products, dressings and sauces and hams.



Egg white powder is a high gel albumen powder that helps assisting the process of dispersion in stable and oil-based emulsions.It maximizes the amount of oil that can be added and thus proves to be a pivotal ingredient in dressings, sauces, and mayonnaises.



It is also used in the making of gluten free breads and muffin.The powdered egg whites act as a tremendous binding agent that has a stronger gel strength as compared to liquid egg whites at the same pH level.



When the powdered egg white is heated, it forms a crystalline-like structure that makes the gel resistant to stretching, shearing, and binding. Due to the strong binding capability, egg white powders are capable of retaining water suitability. It is a key ingredient used in meat-based food products such as sausages, hamburgers, and hams, and also in some vegetarian preparations such as soya, sausages, and burgers. The egg white powder is often used in stabilizing foams such as whipped cream, mousse, and meringue. It is also useful in providing texture to baked goods. The reconstituted egg white powder whips like fresh egg white and are used for cake baking and decorating. It is just like the eggshells with the same texture, properties, and taste. One of the modern cuisine application of egg white powder is in the making of bubbles. It is like a soap bubble with an incredible flavor. The egg white powder has an excellent flavor compared to other whipping agents like versawhip and methylcellulose F50. It generally forms a light and airy foam inside the mouth when consumed in small concentration after whipping.



COVID-19 pandemic has affected industries and economies in various countries due to lockdowns, business shutdowns, and travel bans.The US has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to Canada and Mexico.



This is likely to impact the food & beverages industry in the region. Additionally, the overall manufacturing processes, research, and development activities will also impact egg white powder market growth.



The overall North America egg white powder market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America egg white powder market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America egg white powder market. Agroholding Avangard, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Wulro BV, Kewpie Corporation, Oskaloosa Foods,Ovostar Union NV, Rembrandt Foods, and Rose Acre Farms are among a few players operating in the North America egg white powder market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989575/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001