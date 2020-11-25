The latest Black Friday tablet deals for 2020, including reMarkable, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy and Apple tablet savings
Find the best Android and Apple tablet deals for Black Friday, featuring Samsung Galaxy, Amazon Fire and iPad discounts. Check out the latest deals listed below.
Best Tablet Deals:
- Save up to 50% on the latest tablets from Microsoft, Lenovo, Samsung, Apple & more top brands at Walmart
- Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets at Dell.com - get the best deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e & more
- Save up to 50% off on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy tablets & Apple iPads at AT&T.com - check live prices on top-selling tablets from Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung
- Save up to $350 on Apple iPads, Samsung Galaxy Tab & LG tablets at Verizon.com - check the latest savings on best-selling tablets including the iPad Air & Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, and LG G pad
- Save up to 45% on top-rated Android & Apple tablets at Amazon - check the latest deals on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Lenovo & more top-rated Android tablets
- Save up to 33% on tablets from Samsung, Microsoft, and Lenovo at OfficeDepot.com - check the latest deals on cellular, Wi-Fi, and wireless tablets
- Save up to 30% on the latest Microsoft Surface devices at Walmart - save on the Microsoft Surface Pro, Go, Book & Laptop series
- Save up to $350 on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad mini & iPad Air at Verizon - featuring savings on the latest 2020 8th generation Apple iPad & iPad Air 4th generation, iPad Pro 12.9 inch & more
- Save up to 50% off on Apple iPads at AT&T - check out deals on the latest models including 50% off the iPad 10.2-inch 7th Gen
- Save up to 40% on iPads & Apple tablet accessories at Amazon - featuring savings on the latest 2020 Apple iPad (10.2 Inch, 8th generation), iPad mini, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio, and more
- Save up to 34% on Microsoft Surface devices & bundles at Microsoft.com - live deals are available now on Surface Pro 7, Surface Book 3, Surface Go & more
- Save on a wide range of Amazon Fire tablets at Amazon - check the latest deals on Amazon Fire tablets including Fire 7, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 10 models and more
- Save on reMarkable Paper Tablets at Amazon - check the live prices on the reMarkable tablets with ultra low latency and glare-free touchscreen display
Tablet devices are no longer as popular as they once were but there remains a demand for them.An Apple tablet is especially on trend but Android users have options in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020). The Galaxy Tab S7 boasts of a quad-speaker system, high refresh-rate display, and high-end processor but the Fire HD 8 has Alexa-support built-in. Creatives may find the reMarkable 2 more to their taste with its paper feel and capability to take notes directly on PDFs.
