The agriculture analytics market is projected to grow at 14.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Agriculture analytics is the application of cutting-edge technologies like Big Data, IoT, and other analytics tools in agricultural farming. The primary growth factor for the agriculture analytics market is increasing government initiatives for deploying improved agricultural techniques. Data volumes in the agriculture sector are growing exponentially.
The increasing adoption of IoT devices that collect data from connected farm equipment such as smart tractors and drones is also driving the growth of agriculture analytics. Crop growers and agribusiness players are recognizing the potential for uncovering breakthroughs on plant genomics, livestock management, soil health, and faster development of new technologies in big data and other analytics methods.
Key Market Trends
Farm Analytics is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate Over the Forecast Period
Agriculture researchers are using artificial intelligence and data science to make on-farm predictive analytics before delivering the insights that matter in the farming land. The rising subscription-based service model aims to cut down the cost for farmers and provide them real-time alerts about crop conditions. Moreover, predictive models and optimization of daily tasks will give complete control over their future harvest.
North America Geographic Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Share Throughout the Forecast Period
The primary driving force for the growth of the North America geographic segment is the significant presence of technology providers and increasing government initiatives towards smart farming. These players focus on entering into partnerships, merger-acquisitions, and innovative solutions offerings to stay in the regional and globally competitive landscape.
Competitive Landscape
The agriculture analytics market is moderately competitive and consists of a significant number of global and regional players. These players account for a considerable share in the market and focusing on expanding their customer base across the globe. These vendors are focusing on the research and development activities, strategic partnerships, and other organic & inorganic growth strategies to earn a competitive edge throughout the forecast period.
In April 2020, Ag-Analytics announced the release of fully remote, on-demand UAV service to assist crop growers by providing cost-effective UAV flights and machine learning analytics. With the help of this service, farmers can easily place a no-obligation order in less time when the fly-out occurs in 3-5 days. The process is done entirely remotely, which does not require any physical contact.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Usage of Cutting-edge Technology-based Solutions for Farming
5.2 Market Challenges
5.2.1 Problems Related to Data Management and Data Aggregation
6 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE AGRICULTURE ANALYTICS MARKET
7 MARKET SEGMENTATION
7.1 Component Type
7.1.1 Solutions
7.1.2 Services
7.2 Type
7.2.1 Farm Analytics
7.2.2 Livestock Analytics
7.3 Deployment Type
7.3.1 On-Premise
7.3.2 Cloud
7.4 Farm Size
7.4.1 Small and Medium Farms
7.4.2 Large Farms
7.5 Geography
7.5.1 North America
7.5.2 Europe
7.5.3 Asia Pacific
7.5.4 Latin America
7.5.5 Middle East & Africa
8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Key Vendor Profiles
8.1.1 Trimble Inc.
8.1.2 IBM Corporation
8.1.3 Deere & Company
8.1.4 Vistex, Inc.
8.1.5 Bayer AG
8.1.6 Iteris Inc
8.1.7 Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc
8.1.8 Agrivi
8.1.9 Conservis Corporation
8.1.10 PrecisionHawk, Inc.
8.1.11 SAS Institute Inc.
9 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
