The closed systems drug transfer devices market in North America is primarily driven by the growing adoption of closed systems drug transfer devices for chemotherapy and improvements in regulatory guidelines regarding hazardous drugs.However, the stringent regulatory norms and product safety issues hamper the growth of the market.



Additionally, robot-based handling of hazardous drugs and rising number of chemotherapeutic drug approvals are expected to fuel the growth of the North America closed systems drug transfer devices market during the forecast period.



Closed system drug transfer devices provide protection against hazardous drugs or vapors during drug preparation and administration.These devices comprise components to filter dangerous vapors.



Closed system drug transfer devices play a major role in providing protection to healthcare professionals who are in close proximity to antineoplastic drugs and other harmful medications. Government authorities are emphasizing on the implementation of occupational health and safety standards, which, in turn, offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America closed systems drug transfer devices market.



Continuously evolving technological landscape and its integration with healthcare are factors anticipated to reshape the handling practices of hazardous drug, thereby promoting the use of closed system drug transfer technologies.Currently, a few healthcare companies are engaged in the development of automated compounding machines with potential to prevent hazardous exposures.



For instance, in December 2016, Equashield introduced robot with closed system transfer device at American Society of Health System Pharmacy (ASHP) meeting.The company claimed that the robot has a potential to increase the efficiency of hazardous drugs compounding; moreover, it incorporates guidelines given by USP.



Such systems are emerging as a new trend in preventive measures against hazardous exposures to chemotherapeutic drugs.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting North America.Besides limiting capacity of medical care, in general, the crisis has specific impact on cancer care.



Cancer patients are required to visit hospital for many systemic anti-cancer treatment, such as chemotherapy.These activities may put patients at risk of contracting COVID-19 infection.



At present, majority of manufacturing companies, and research institutes and centers are involved in the diagnosis of COVID-19 and R&D activities to develop vaccines. Thus, the shift of medical device and research centers and diagnostics laboratories toward the activities of COVID-19 control hinder the growth of the closed systems drug transfer devices market across the region.



In 2019, the push-to-turn systems segment accounted for the largest share of the North America closed systems drug transfer devices market.The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing preference for push-to-turn mechanism, as it offers superior protection and availability of the product incorporating push-to-turn mechanism.



Furthermore, the luer-lock systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the closed systems drug transfer devices market during the forecast period.



A few major secondary sources referred while preparing the North America closed systems drug transfer devices market report are the World Health Organization (WHO), American Cancer Society (ACS), American Society of Health System Pharmacy (ASHP), and National Can

