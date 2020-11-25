Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyetherimide (PEI) Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyetherimide (PEI) market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the period. The increasing demand for heat-resistant plastics from several end-user industries such as electronics, automobile, aerospace, and medical among others is the key factor to propel the growth of the PEI market. The fluctuations in the price of PEI may hinder its market growth. However, the growing demand from the end-user industry to meet the unmet demand of PEI is a major opportunity for market growth.



The global polyetherimide market is categorized based on the type, applications, and end-user industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into reinforced and unreinforced PEI. Based on application the market is segmented into sheet, coatings, pipes, films, and others. PEI sheet is anticipated to make a considerable contribution to the market share as this sheet offers good thermal performance as well as high strength & stiffness. Based on the end-user industry the market is segmented into electrical & electronics, household goods, automotive & transportation, and others.



The global PEI market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to rising industrialization that creates a huge demand for chemical material like PEI that has high heat-resistance.



RTP Co., Kuraray Europe GmbH, Rochling Group, Ensinger Plastics Pvt. Ltd., SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials AG, Solvay S.A., Toray Advanced Composites, Honeywell International Inc., Ensinger Plastics Pvt. Ltd., 3M Co. and so on are the major players operating in the PEI market. The key players of the PEI market are taking strategic initiatives such as collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to expanding their market presence by strengthening their geographical reach.



The report is intended for Polyetherimide (PEI) manufacturers, automobile manufacturers, electronics manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, market research firms, and other market related players for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



Market Segmentation

1. Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Research and Analysis by Type.

2. Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Research and Analysis by Applications.

3. Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Research and Analysis by End-User Industry.



