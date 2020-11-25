New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Cell Therapy Instruments Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Cell Type ; Process ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989572/?utm_source=GNW



The surge in the number of cell therapy transplantation procedures, growing research and development activities, and rising investments in building production facilities for cell and gene therapy products drive the growth of the North America cell therapy instruments market. However, the low success rate of cell therapies and the high cost of cell-based research is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Cell therapy typically involves the administration of somatic cell preparations by injecting or grafting it into the patient’s body for the treatment of diseases or traumatic damages.The procedure is used to cure diabetes, neurological disorders, related injuries, several cancer types, bones and joints, and genetic disorders.



Continuous research and development activities have led to unique cell therapeutic instruments for the improvement of immune system and efficient treatment of genetic disorders. Various market players provide several consumables such as reagent kits and enzymes as well as devices, equipment, and software to perform various cell therapy processes.



The cell therapy products are derived from animals or human cells and thus need to be protected from contamination.The instruments used in cell therapies help provide protection against contamination and allow scaling up of transplantation.



Companies such as Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions; Corning Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Miltenyi Biotec, LLC; Invetech, and Cytiva (General Electric Company) have introduced various equipment and consumables for the cell therapy procedures.



In North America, various healthcare research centers are focused specifically on COVID 19 therapeutics.During the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, the demand for cell therapy instruments was disrupted owing to change in customer behaviors due to lockdown and supply chain disruptions.



However, the lack of definitive therapy offers significant opportunities for cell therapy instrumentation market players as US FDA has recently approved use of plasma therapy for critically ill COVID 19 patients. Further, the cell therapy instruments market also has significant growth prospects during the post-pandemic period.



On the basis of product, the North America cell therapy instruments market is further segmented into consumables, software, equipment, and systems.The consumables segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The cell therapy instruments market, based on cell type, is segmented into animal cells and human cells. The human cells segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR during 2020–2027.



On the basis of process, the North America cell therapy instruments market is segmented into cell processing; cell preservation, distribution, and handling; and process monitoring and quality control.The cell processing segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The North America cell therapy instruments market, based on end user, is segmented into life science research companies, research institutes, and other end users. The life science research companies segment grasped the greatest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the North America cell therapy instruments market are National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI); World Health Organization (WHO); American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT); and Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989572/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001