Dublin, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Fingertip, Handheld), by End Use (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Homecare), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pulse oximeters market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4%
Technological advancement in design and development of pulse oximeter is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. Market players are introducing devices that are more compact, portable, ease to use, accurate, and efficient. For instance, in May 2019, Masimo received FDA clearance for its first tetherless SET pulse oximeter, Radius PPG.
Oxygen saturation monitors are conventionally used in pre and postsurgical settings. They are used during surgeries when patients are anesthetized. Increase in number of surgeries being performed and focus on patient safety are among the key factors responsible for increased use of the medical device during most procedures.
These devices are purchased once and require servicing, without the need for frequent replacement. The use of oxygen saturation monitors in newborn screening can boost the demand and procurement of these devices by hospitals for maternity and pediatric care divisions.
Pulse Oximeters Market Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Scope
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Methodology
2.2 Information or Data Analysis
2.3 Market Formulation & Validation
2.4 Model Details
2.5 List of Secondary Sources
2.6 List of Abbreviations
Chapter 3 Executive Summary
3.1 Market Outlook
3.2 Segment Outlook
3.2.1 End-use
3.2.2 Type
3.3 Competitive Insights
Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
4.1 Market Dynamics
4.1.1 Market Driver Analysis
4.1.1.1 Growing healthcare costs and readmission limbo
4.1.1.2 Increasing prevalence of target diseases
4.1.1.3 Growing importance of patient monitoring in diagnosis and treatment regime
4.1.1.4 High unmet need in developing and least developed economies
4.1.1.5 Rising awareness regarding use of pulse oximeters for COVID-19 patients
4.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis
4.1.2.1 Increasing price erosion
4.1.2.2 Lack of training
4.1.2.3 Presence of non - penetrated markets
4.1.2.4 Frequent recalls of the products
4.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
4.3 Business Environment Analysis tools
4.3.1 SWOT Analysis, by PESTL
4.3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Pulse Oximeters Market Competitive Landscape: Market Position Analysis
4.5 Clinical Trials: Pulse Oximeters Market
Chapter 5 Pulse Oximeters Market: End-use Analysis
5.1 Pulse Oximeters Market: End Use Movement Analysis
5.1.1 Hospitals and Other Healthcare Facilities
5.1.2 Homecare
Chapter 6 Pulse Oximeters Market: Type Analysis
6.1 Pulse Oximeters Market: Type Movement Analysis
6.1.1 Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
6.1.2 Handheld Pulse Oximeters
6.1.3 Others
Chapter 7 Regional Outlook
7.1 Pulse Oximeters Market Share by Region, 2019 & 2027
Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
8.2 Company Profiles
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Financial performance
8.2.3 Product benchmarking
8.2.4 Strategic initiatives
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/883pfw
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: