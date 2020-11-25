New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Cancer Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology ; Type ; Indication ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989570/?utm_source=GNW

Demand for cancer vaccines is projected to rise in the forecast period due to driving factors such as growing incidences of human papilloma virus infections, implementation of prophylactic cancer vaccines, rising government support and strong investments in the production of cancer vaccines, launch of new cancer vaccines, and continuous advancements in cancer vaccines. However, constant improvements in manufacturing technologies and time-consuming process for the manufacturing of a single vaccine are expected to hinder the growth of the North America cancer vaccines market during the forecast period.



By country, the cancer vaccines market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US had the highest share of the North American cancer vaccines market in 2019.



Growing prevalence of cancer, rising need to detect and cure cancer, increasing competition among market players, high investments in R&D activities, and government grants to research institutes to develop new therapies are some of the main factors driving the growth of the North America cancer vaccines market.



Based on technology, the North America cancer vaccines market is further segmented into dendritic cells cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, and viral vector cancer vaccines.The recombinant cancer vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the North America cancer vaccines market is further bifurcated into preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines.Based on indication, the market is further segmented into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and other indications.



Based on end user, the market is further bifurcated into pediatrics and adults.



The World Health Organization (WHO), the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with company websites such as Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are a few primary and secondary sources referred when preparing the report on the Asia Pacific cancer vaccines market.

