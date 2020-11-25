SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following investor conferences:



Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 2 at 2:30 p.m. ET;

Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx on December 3 at 10:55 a.m. ET.

The fireside chats will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. Replays of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following each event.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and delivery of life-changing treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. Founded in 2011, GBT is delivering on its goal to transform the treatment and care of sickle cell disease (SCD), a lifelong, devastating inherited blood disorder. The company has introduced Oxbryta® (voxelotor), the first FDA-approved treatment that directly inhibits sickle hemoglobin polymerization, the root cause of red blood cell sickling in SCD. GBT is also advancing its pipeline program in SCD with inclacumab, a P-selectin inhibitor in development to address pain crises associated with the disease, and GBT021601, the company’s next generation hemoglobin S polymerization inhibitor. In addition, GBT’s drug discovery teams are working on new targets to develop the next wave of treatments for SCD. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

