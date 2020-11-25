Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Willowbrook in northwest Houston at 7610-A Cypress Creek Parkway. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Willowbrook in northwest Houston at 7610-A Cypress Creek Parkway. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



“As an owner of three uBreakiFix stores, I have seen the positive impact top quality tech repair has on a community,” said Fernando Villarreal, co-owner of uBreakiFix Willowbrook. “uBreakiFix’s services are more important now than ever. A broken phone, tablet, or computer is not only inconvenient, but can inhibit connection to work, school, loved ones and more. We are eager to serve the Willowbrook community by alleviating stress with a seamless process to repair a broken device.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 9 million repairs at more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Villarreal and his business partners Jennifer and Mark Wallis also own two uBreakiFix locations in Houston with plans to open three more locations in the surrounding communities.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is meaningful because we’re able to serve people in a way that matters,” Villarreal said. “We are eager to bring this reliable tech repair service to the bustling Willowbrook community and provide a seamless process for customers with top notch customer service for all device repairs.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Willowbrook and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/willowbrook. uBreakiFix Willowbrook is located at:

uBreakiFix

7610-A Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070

(346) 355-1155

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d1ec196-0794-47da-9436-7bd2a4515330