North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crooked Hammock Brewery is proud to announce plans to open its much-anticipated North Myrtle Beach location in February of 2021.

Crooked Hammock Brewery will bring an all-ages backyard escape experience to its campus at Barefoot Landing, which will include indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests between the restaurant, craft brewery, Island Bar gazebo, and backyard beer garden with the Happy Camper food and beer truck, fire pits, hammocks, bocce ball courts, corn hole and a playground for kids.

"We are excited to bring Crooked Hammock Brewery to Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach. This location showcases our easy drinking craft beers freshly brewed on site with tastings and brewery tours. We will soon announce our Myrtle Beach inspired brew and can't wait to share it with our South Carolina friends," said Owner Rich Garrahan.

The brewery will produce over 4,000 barrels in the first year, using 10 fermenters, 2 brite tanks and a 2-vessel 30BBL brewhouse. A tasting room will let beer lovers sample signature brews like Beach Escape, a session IPA bursting with citrus and hoppy goodness, South to Somewhere, a golden ale hopped and brewed with fresh coconut for a subtle tropical flavor, and other seasonal offerings. Tours of the brewery facilities will also be available.

The restaurant’s menu features outdoor cookout-inspired food like backyard burgers, oak-smoked baby back ribs, giant Bavarian pretzels, slow cooked coconut breaded wings with pineapple sauce and savory sides such as jalapeno cornbread with honey butter.

"We opened the Backyard Beer Garden Experience in July. We have enjoyed connecting with the local community and making friends of all ages while they spent the summer playing games, hanging out with the furry friends and enjoying a cold brew with us. We are currently hiring for all positions and look forward to welcoming new members to our team,” said William Morris, General Manager of Crooked Hammock North Myrtle Beach.

Crooked Hammock Brewery will employ up to 100 team members between full and part time positions and is currently hiring for all positions including brewery, front of house operations, kitchen and retail.

A series of job fairs are scheduled. The first is on Monday, Nov. 30that thepre-opening office from 10:30AM-1:00PM and 3:30PM-6:00PM. The second is December 15th. For more information and to apply online, which is required before attending the job fair, visit crookedhammockbrewery.com/north-myrtle-job-fairs.

Interested parties can also complete an application online at any time, or come by the pre-opening office from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, to discuss job opportunities with a CHB team member.

Crooked Hammock Brewery is part of La Vida Hospitality, a hospitality and entertainment company.

About Crooked Hammock Brewery

Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors for its first location in Lewes, Delaware in October of 2015. After four short years, it extended its reach just north of the original location with a 4,000 square foot space opening in Middletown, Delaware in fall 2019. Crooked Hammock is a craft brewery, restaurant and backyard beer garden that creates an easy-going, approachable environment. The craft beer lineup boasts light and perfectly crushable beers to lie in a hammock with and pairs nicely with the classic backyard cookout inspired menus. Its mission is to provide a place for all ages, incomes, and interests to experience and enjoy the hammock state of mind. Both locations include a backyard beer garden with activities for all ages, with hammocks, corn hole, ping-pong, playgrounds, bocce, and more.

About La Vida Hospitality

La Vida Hospitality is a hospitality and entertainment management company based out of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. La Vida is a leader in creating lifestyle-focused hospitality brands that create emotional bonds with its team, guests and surrounding communities. The brands it develops embrace the mentality of taking a break, enjoying the ride, and always making memories along the way. More information about La Vida Hospitality can be found online at www.lavidahospitality.com.

