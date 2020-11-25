PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance announced its 2020 Honor Roll members today, recognizing the top individual and member company contributors to Alliance activities and projects this year.



“We are grateful to each of our members for the time and effort they put into advancing the Secure Technology Alliance’s mission,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Our annual honor roll helps us to recognize those who show outstanding leadership and dedication to the projects and resources we’ve produced in the last year. The great drive we have seen from all our members this year is indicative of what we can expect for 2021. Thank you to all of those who have committed valuable time to our work.”

Industry Council Recognition

The Secure Technology Alliance’s 2020 Honor Roll recognizes individual members and top contributors in the Alliance industry councils – Access Control, Identity, Payments, and Transportation – whose contributions in the past year assisted the Alliance in fulfilling its mission.

The contributions made by the member-driven councils included publishing education and outreach material for different markets, hosting webinars and workshops, developing industry positions on key government and private initiatives, and establishing relationships with related industry groups. The results of the councils’ work are viewed as authoritative educational material for both the U.S. and international secure technology markets and help drive secure technology implementations in the U.S.

The 2020 Honor Roll included 60 industry leaders and was compiled based on council leadership, project leadership, and project participation from 2019 to 2020. The top contributors on the honor roll for each industry council are:

Access Control Council. Chair Lars Suneborn, ID Technology Partners; and top contributors Mark Dale, XTec, Inc.; Gerry Smith, ID Technology Partners; and Rob Zivney, ID Technology Partners

Identity Council. Chair Tom Lockwood, NextgenID, Inc.; and top contributors David Kelts, GET Group North America; Geoff Slagle, AAMVA; Mike McCaskill, Florida Highway Patrol; Ted Sobel, Department of Homeland Security; Colin Wallis, Kantara Initiative; and Christopher Williams, Exponent, Inc.

Payments Council. Chair Jack Jania, CPI Card Group; Chair Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies; and top contributors Jose Correa, NXP Semiconductors; Francine Dubois, IDEMIA; Jordan Kaplan, Underwriters Laboratories (UL); and Nick Pisarev, G+D Mobile Security

Transportation Council. Chair Jerry Kane, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA); and top contributor Brian Stein, Intueor

Council projects in 2020 included: white papers on mobile driver’s licenses (mDL), temporary identity credentials for federal employees, mobile devices and access control, biometric payment cards, dynamic security code cards, electric vehicle charging payments, contactless wearables, and Mobility as a Service (MaaS); industry comments on proposed government standards and specifications; and webinars/workshops on mDLs, biometric payment cards and electric vehicle charging payments.

For more information on Secure Technology Alliance Industry Councils, and the complete listing of the names and member organizations who qualified for the Council Honor Roll for 2020, visit https://www.securetechalliance.org/alliance-industry-councils/.

