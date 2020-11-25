Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States



TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”), a Canadian gaming and esports company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire (the “Acquisition”) 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Reciprocity Corp. (“Reciprocity”), a privately held gaming and esports company. Under the terms of the LOI, GameSquare Esports will issue 43,750,000 common shares of GameSquare to the shareholders of Reciprocity. Under the terms of the LOI, Reciprocity shareholders will receive 10 million additional GameSquare common shares if the Reciprocity business generates a minimum of US$5 million of revenue and US$1 million of EBITDA within 12 months of closing and an additional 10 million GameSquare common shares if the Reciprocity business generates a minimum of US$7 million of revenue and US$1.4 million of EBITDA within 12 months of closing. The Acquisition remains subject to, among other things, the parties entering into a definitive agreement, applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals. The combination of GameSquare and Reciprocity is expected to significantly increase the revenue profile of the combined entity and to result in a company that generates positive EBITDA in the twelve months following the close of the transaction.

“The acquisition of Reciprocity is another step toward building Canada’s leading esports company,” said Kevin Wright, CEO of GameSquare. “The team at Reciprocity has built a great organization that I believe will change the way the market looks at esports investing. Reciprocity and its wholly owned subsidiary GCN, Inc. (“GCN”) are led by industry veterans that understand the convergence of media, entertainment, sports and finance as shown by the top tier clients that GCN works with, while committing to growing an EBITDA positive business. I have high expectations of the leadership at Reciprocity and believe this will prove to be a transformative moment for GameSquare. We also believe the acquisition shows there is tremendous opportunity to acquire other companies serving the esports market that can benefit greatly as part of the GameSquare group of companies.”

“The acquisition by GameSquare is the start of another exciting chapter for Reciprocity,” added David Fawcett, CEO of Reciprocity. “We have identified a highly scalable vertical within esports and I believe that bridging the gap between brands, gamers and esports is the path to high revenue growth, EBITDA and the creation of tremendous shareholder value. We work with top tier global brands and see fantastic synergies between our North American operations and GameSquare’s presence in the UK and EU through Code Red Esports. The opportunity to become part of the GameSquare group of companies is anticipated to accelerate our revenue growth and help us to realize our long-term vision of building a significant gaming and esports digital media company.”

Reciprocity is a leading Canadian gaming and esports company; its main asset, wholly owned subsidiary GCN, bridges the gap between leading global brands and the gaming and esports community by developing and distributing world-class marketing activations. Additionally, Reciprocity owns 49% of a CrossFire franchise in China with its partner LGD Gaming and 40% of a League of Legends team in LATAM, Rainbow 7; both teams won their respective championships in 2020. GameSquare continues to build its pipeline of potential acquisitions to accelerate growth and scale with a focus on companies with a proven track record of high growth and profitability.

The Acquisition rationale includes:

High revenue growth profile. Code Red and Reciprocity have shown strong revenue growth as esports engagement and viewership has increased. Based on current performance and its strong sales pipeline, Reciprocity management expects to receive the full Earn out payment.

In addition, GameSquare announces the grant of a total of 2,000,000 stock options to various directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options vest immediately, have an exercise price of $0.48 and expire five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare’s acquisition of Code Red, an esports talent agency, provided an initial foothold in Europe through its UK operations. Code Red represents leading on-screen talent, players and influencers and works with leading global brands to develop influencer campaigns and esports marketing strategies.

About Reciprocity Corp.

Reciprocity is a gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has been operating since 2017. Reciprocity owns three gaming and esports assets: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and, its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, Inc., a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angles, USA.

