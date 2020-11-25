Loos, France, Isovital Headquarter, Nov 24th 2020 - Radiopharma Logistics Group (RLG) ; ISOTOPES SERVICES INTERNATIONAL (ISI) - 3 years ISO 9001-2015 certification successfully obtained for the “National, international distribution and logistics of cooled pharmaceutical, biological, diagnostic and radioactive products”.

Following the Oct 2020 audit, Isotopes Services International is pleased to announce that ISO 9001 V2015 certification was successfully obtained for the “National, international distribution and logistics of cooled pharmaceutical, biological, diagnostic and radioactive products”.

Fabrice Nibart, Isotopes Services International CEO said: “In a challenging context, this 3-year certification is another proof of ISI’s robustness and resilience and I take the opportunity of this certification to thank our team fully dedicated to serve our customers and their patients. In a very dynamic nuclear medicine and pharmaceutical market, Isotopes Services International invests again in order increasing its performance and the quality of service to its numerous customers”.

About:

Radio Pharma Logistics Group (RLG) consists in three companies: Isovital, Isolife and Isotopes Services International (ISI). The RLG group companies are specialized in the transportation of radiopharmaceuticals and sensitive materials for national and international companies. Since their foundation in 2005, Isovital and Isolife have had a constant and remarkable evolution. At the end of 2017, RLG has expanded in Belgium with Isotope Service International (ISI) acquisition. In 2019, more than 11.5 million patients received their care thanks to the actions of the RLG companies.

