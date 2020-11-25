New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Artificial Joints Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type ; Material ; Application ; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989565/?utm_source=GNW

North America Artificial Joints market is expected to grow due to factors such as to increasing prevalence of bone and joint conditions, increasing prevalence of obesity, and rising government support by introducing guidelines for regenerative medicines. However, high cost and complications associated with the artificial joint surgery is expected to hinder market growth.



An artificial joint is a device used in orthopedic surgery procedures in which an arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is surgically replaced.Extensively increasing geriatric population coupled with sedentary lifestyle are the most prevalent conditions for the growth of bone and joint diseases worldwide.



According to a data published by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in 2020, an estimated 32.5 million Americans are suffering from osteoarthritis. Such massive prevalence of bone and joint defects are estimated to have positive impact on the demand of bone replacement procedures, which will eventually drive the market growth during the forecast period. Also, a rising number of sports injuries among athletes is also anticipated to have an impact on the growth of the market by certain extent.



However, due to the negative impact of COVID-19, health care systems are overburdened, and the medical care delivery to all patients has become a challenge in North America. The complete shutdown of businesses offering artificial joints in the United States and several other areas will cause the region’s supply chain disruptions.



Based on Product, the North America Artificial Joints market is segmented into cemented joints and non-cemented joints. The cemented joints segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The North America Artificial Joints market, by material, is segmented into ceramics, alloys, oxinium, others. The ceramic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, alloys segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on Application, the North America Artificial Joints market is segmented into artificial joints of knee, artificial joints of hip, artificial joints of shoulder, others. The artificial joints of knee segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The North America Artificial Joints market, based on end user, is segmented into artificial joints of hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and other end users. The hospital segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the North America Artificial Joints market are the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), International Society of Arthroplasty, Knee Surgery and Orthopedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS), World Health Organization (WHO) and National Health Service (NHS).

