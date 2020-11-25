New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Ventilator Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Mobility ; Type ; Interface ; Mode ; End User and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989562/?utm_source=GNW

However, resistance from physicians regarding technology transformation is expected to hinder the market’s growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Ventilator is an automatic breathing system that transfers breathable air into and out of the lungs to provide oxygen to a patient who is breathing insufficiently.The unit performs by adding oxygen to the bloodstream and removing carbon dioxide from the bloodstream.



The device helps a patient suffering from respiratory problems get the right quantity of oxygen. It also helps patient’s body to heal since it eliminates the extra energy of labored breathing.



Respiratory diseases or other such conditions make breathing difficult or impossible, and ventilator assists patient suffering from these respiratory disorders in breathing.Since there is a growing prevalence of respiratory infections, the demand for ventilators is increasing.



The medical devices market in Saudi Arabia is projected at about US$ 2 billion, and it is growing by approximately 10% annually.Rising awareness regarding health issues and increasing consumption of healthcare services drive the medical equipment market.



The government of Saudi Arabia is promoting and offering several incentives for domestic manufacturing of medical devices, which in turn, bolsters the overall ventilator market growth in this country.The government and other healthcare organizations conduct conferences and symposiums about ventilators.



According to the report of Saudi Arabia, in April 2020, the government of Saudi Arabia has given a priority to citizens and their safety. The report also stated that it is a duty of the private sector to contribute and provide its capabilities to support the state and protect citizens and the country. Thus, with the support of government, companies in Saudi Arabia have already begun their work to locally produce ventilators to support the country’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia collaborated with various other organizations to develop several programs to constantly educate citizens and improve awareness regarding the COVID-19 crisis among them. Moreover, the government has striven to expand the knowledge and healthcare resources along with the citizens of the country to curb down the effects of the COVID-19. Thus, rising effects of COVID-19 pandemic, growing number of serious respiratory diseases, and increasing government initiatives bolster the growth of the Middle East & Africa ventilator market.

Based on mobility, the Middle East & Africa ventilator market is further bifurcated into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators. The intensive care ventilators segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the portable/transportable ventilators segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on type, the Middle East & Africa ventilator market is further bifurcated into adult/pediatric ventilator and neonatal/infant. The adult/pediatric ventilator segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on interface, the Middle East & Africa ventilator market is further bifurcated into invasive ventilator and non-invasive ventilator. The invasive ventilator segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, whereas the non-invasive ventilator segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on mode, the Middle East & Africa ventilator market is further segmented into combined mode ventilation, volume mode ventilation, pressure mode ventilation, neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA), inverse ratio ventilation (IRV), prone ventilation, high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), high-frequency percussive ventilation (HFPV), and others. The combined mode ventilation segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the Middle East & Africa ventilator market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and emergency medical services.The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources included in the Middle East & Africa ventilators market report are Ministry of Health and Bank Melli Iran (BMI).

