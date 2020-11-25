TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that through a strategic partnership with a leading supplier of educational smart boards and one of China's leading telecommunication companies they have received orders for six HoloPresenceTM Display systems that are to be deployed at universities across China in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Seeking to take advantage of the increased data transmission speeds of 5G technology, the universities in China will have the ability to share subject matter expertise using ARHT Media's HoloPresenceTM Technology as well as beam-in guest lecturers and instructors to their campuses from hundreds, and even thousands, of kilometers away across the country.

5G showcase events in China, featuring ARHT’s live two-way HoloPresence™ Technology, have proven to be a very popular way to demonstrate the potential benefits of increased data transmission speeds in the educational space. The success of those events has led to permanent university installations earlier this year and now in Q4 2020 as well.

"With the number of COVID-19 cases being relatively low in China, we are seeing a return to in-person meetings and events. There is a growing demand to utilize our HoloPresenceTM solutions combined with 5G infrastructure to showcase expertise from other parts of the country without the need to travel," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "We successfully delivered 5G events with China Unicom in the past year and we expect that the number of permanent locations will increase rapidly with this newly formed strategic partnership."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

Connect with ARHT Media

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/ARHTmedia

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ARHTmediainc

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/arht-media-inc-

For more information, please visit www.arhtmedia.com or contact the investor relations group at info@arhtmedia.com.

ARHT Media trades under the symbol "ART" on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange.

Press Contact

Salman Amin

ARHT Media

samin@arhtmedia.com

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.