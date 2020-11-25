New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East & Africa Print Management Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Deployment, Enterprise Size, and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05989559/?utm_source=GNW

Security breaches are a major problem in print jobs, and print management software protects a variety of confidential and sensitive documents, as they are used to authenticate the user before publishing.Print management software ensures that confidential documents can only be printed and collected by authorized users.



The print management software can also be configured to require print approval from authorizing managers, teachers, or system administrators.In various organizations, employees regularly report confidential correspondence, payroll information, and other confidential information about the papers in the print trays.



Print management software addresses these vulnerabilities with its ability to facilitate secure print release.The software keeps company information safe by preventing the early ejection of confidential documents from the print trays.



The software also monitors the printing environment with automatic spool management to move projects forward. The system alerts you when devices require service, updates, or advanced troubleshooting. Therefore, with advances in data management and security, the MEA print management software market is expected to grow. Also, reduced paper wastage using new strategies is among the other factors driving the demand for print management software market in the MEA.



South Africa has the highest number of the COVID-19 confirmed cases among the MEA countries.Other major MEA countries suffering the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis are Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Morocco, and Kuwait.



The region comprises many growing economies, such as the UAE, which are prospective markets for print management software providers owing to the huge presence of diverse customer base, including the users from retail and e-commerce industries.With the significant effect of COVID-19 pandemic, the region is also anticipated to witness negative impact on the print management software market, as the oil-based economies are already facing pressure due to falling oil prices.



In addition, the factory and business shutdowns, and travel bans further aggravate their problems. Hence, the estimated degradation of in the MEA’s economic conditions and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of various industries are affecting the growth of the MEA print management software market, and it is expected to continue in 2021.



Based on deployment, the cloud segment led the MEA print management software market in 2019.Recently, the adoption of cloud-based software in the technology sector has increased significantly.



Therefore, most players in the print management software market offer cloud based products.In addition, the Internet infrastructure developed in countries within the MEA allows end-users to access cloud-based print management software.



Print management software market developers are actively investing in building trusted and secure cloud-based applications to protect customer data from security breaches and cyber threats. Several advantages of cloud, such as simple process and low cost, are driving the growth of the MEA print management software market.



The overall MEA print management software market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the print management software market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA print management software market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the MEA print management software market. Canon Inc.; HP, Inc.; Kofax, Inc.; PrinterLogic; and Xerox Corporation are among the players operating in the print management software market in this region.

