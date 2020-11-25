VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO & NVO.WT; OTCQX: NSRPF) is providing an update on the previously announced sale (the “Transaction”) of a portion of its Blue Spec project comprising mining leases 46/115 and 46/244 and related mining information (the “Subject Blue Spec Tenements”) in Western Australia to ASX-listed Calidus Resources Limited (“Calidus”) (please see the Company’s news release dated September 21, 2020 for further details). The Company has executed an amended terms sheet (the “Amended Terms Sheet”) and agreed to a revised transaction structure and payment schedule with Calidus as follows:
Calidus paid a non-refundable A$200,000 deposit to the Company on September 22, 2020.
The Transaction is still subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including the execution of various deeds of assignment between the Company, Calidus, and relevant third parties, and customary regulatory approvals for transactions of this nature.
“Novo looks forward to completing the Transaction with Calidus,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, Chairman and President of Novo. “Novo’s team is currently focused on moving its Beatons Creek project toward production. As mentioned previously, cash from the Transaction will allow Novo to aggressively pursue exploration at Beatons Creek, as well as test the Company’s numerous other near-surface gold targets in the region, part of Novo’s vision for growth in the Nullagine camp.”
