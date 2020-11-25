New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pyrogen Testing Market by Product & Service, Test Type, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04053328/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, the high degree of market consolidation is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The assays, kits, & reagents accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market, by product & service, during the forecast period

The pyrogen testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents, instruments, and services based on product & service.The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pyrogen testing market in 2019.



The requirement of assays, kits, & reagents in large numbers compared to instruments is the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate. This segment’s market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of assays, kits, & reagents compared to instruments and the rising preference for kit-based testing.



LAL tests segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the test type, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into LAL tests, in vitro tests, and rabbit tests.The LAL tests segment is further categorized into chromogenic tests, turbidimetric tests, and gel clot tests.



In 2019, the LAL tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The rising need for innovative laboratory testing procedures, increasing health standards, growing drug pipelines, and the increasing support for vaccine development are the major factors driving this segment’s growth.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and other end users.In 2019, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate.



This can be attributed to many ongoing drug discovery activities and the increasing number of R&D facilities globally.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region pyrogen testing market

The global pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Growth in this region is expected to be centered on China and Japan. Factors such as the expansion by key market players in emerging Asian countries and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries like India and China are driving the growth of the pyrogen testing market in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level - 27%, D-level - 18%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America - 51%, Europe - 21%, Asia Pacific - 18%, Latin America – 6% , and the Middle East & Africa – 4%



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global pyrogen testing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, test type, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pyrogen testing market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.



