Staten Island, NY, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq: JVA) (the “Company” or “Coffee Holding”), a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States, today announced that it will participate in Cowen's 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference (the “Conference”), to be held virtually between November 30 and December 2, 2020.



The Company’s participation at the Conference comes on the heels of the Company’s October 16, 2020 announcement regarding its acquisition of a 49% stake in The Jordre Well, LLC (“The Jordre Well”), a cannabidiol (“CBD”) beverage company.

The Conference is a forum for objective first-hand updates on both marketed and emerging products across the spectrum of the cannabis industry focusing on the consumer, technology and health care sectors.

Andrew Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Coffee Holding, and members of The Jordre Well’s team will participate in one-on-one meetings between November 30 and December 2, 2020.

Conference attendees and participants interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Coffee Holding Co., Inc. and The Jordre Well are encouraged to reach out to their Cowen representative.

About Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Founded in 1971, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: JVA) is a leading integrated wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States and one of the few coffee companies that offers a broad array of coffee products across the entire spectrum of consumer tastes, preferences and price points. Coffee Holding has been a family-operated business for three generations and has remained profitable through varying cycles in the coffee industry and the economy. The Company’s private label and branded coffee products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and abroad to supermarkets, wholesalers, and individually owned and multi-unit retail customers.

About The Jordre Well, LLC

Based in Columbus, Ohio, The Jordre Well is a functional brand incubator focused on the creation of innovative, sustainably-sourced, CBD-infused beverages for health and wellness conscious consumers. The Jordre Well’s soon-to-be-released brands include its namesake seltzer brand, The Jordre Well, its curated coffee collection, Stephen James, and more. To learn more, visit https://thejordrewell.com/.

Forward-looking statements

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s outlook on the launch of CBD-infused coffee and functional beverages. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements upon information available to management as of the date of this release and management’s expectations and projections about certain future events. It is possible that the assumptions made by management for purposes of such statements may not materialize. Such statements may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those relating to product demand, pricing, market acceptance, hedging activities, the effect of economic conditions, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property rights, the outcome of competitive products, risks in product development, the results of financing efforts, the ability to complete transactions and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement for events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

Disclaimer

Neither Cowen Inc. nor its affiliates accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact

Coffee Holding Co., Inc.

Andrew Gordon

President & CEO

718-832-0800