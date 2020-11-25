Black Friday 2020 researchers reveal the latest LEGO set deals for Black Friday, featuring savings on LEGO Millenium Falcon, Disney, Star Wars & more



Compare all the latest LEGO deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring BOOST toy set, Star Wars kit & Harry Potter savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best LEGO Deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals for hundreds more active savings. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

LEGO is an iconic toy brand that has gained fans spanning across different generations. Harry Potter and Star Wars building sets based on the films are especially popular even among adults. The LEGO BOOST series allows children and adults to build models with sensors and motors through simple codes and so are recommended for advanced learning. There are video games to enjoy with friends too, namely LEGO Dimensions which is available for different gaming consoles.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)