Klövern has signed contracts with Mileway to divest 12 properties for a total underlying property value of SEK 610 million. The properties, which are located in Malmö, Lund, Norrköping and Västerås, have a lettable area of approximately 120,700 sq.m. and primarily consist of warehouse/logistics premises. The rental value amounts to SEK 61 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 82 per cent.



”This divestment is yet another step in the streamlining of Klövern as we free up capital for other investments in our more prioritized segments”, says Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions at Klövern.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 15 January 2021.

The divestment encompasses the following properties:

Malmö: Kullen 1, Fältsippan 8, Krukskärvan 9, Stiglädret 10 and Ventilen 4

Lund: Annedal 9, Kvartsen 6 and Trumlan 1

Norrköping: Malmen 5, Silvret 2 and Slakthuset 14

Västerås: Friledningen 18



For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

