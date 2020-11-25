In 2021, the consolidated financial results of Latvijas Gāze Group will be published as follows:

Date Event 24.02.2021. Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements for 2020 21.04.2021. Consolidated Annual Report 2020 (audited) 26.05.2021. Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 3 months of 2021 25.08.2021. Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 6 months of 2021 24.11.2021. Unaudited Consolidated Interim Condensed Financial Statements for 9 months of 2021

Additional information:

Madara Ventere

Head of Finance and accounting division

Phone: + (371) 67 369 281

E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv







