New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Thermal Interface Materials Market by Chemistry, Type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04057026/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the electronic industry is also propelling the demand for thermal interface materials significantly.



All these factors are expected to drive the market for thermal interface materials.



Silicone is the largest and fastest-growing chemistry segment of the thermal interface materials market.



The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, and others.Silicone is largest and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its superior properties such as temperature variation stability, vibration & shock resistance, stability to mechanical stress, and resistance to chemical attack.



The demand for epoxy is expected to grow at a second-fastest rate over the next five years.



Greases & adhesives is the largest type segment of the thermal interface materials market.



The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of type into greases & adhesives, tapes & films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, and others.Greases & adhesives is largest type owing to the easy to use and its increased use in various applications such as mobile phones, PCs, server CPUs, engine & transmission control modules, memory modules, power conversion equipment, and others.



Phase change materials type is the fastest-growing segment in the overall TIMs market because of their increased application in computers.



Computers is the largest application of thermal interface materials market.

The thermal interface materials market is segmented on the basis of applications into computers, telecom, consumer durables, medical devices, industrial machinery, automotive electronics, and others.Among these, the computer segment is the largest application due to increasing use of TIMs in CPSs and GPUs of computers.



Medical device is the fastest-growing application of TIMs as they play an important role in the development of cutting-edge devices used in imaging, diagnostic, and surgical applications.



APAC is the fastest-growing market for thermal interface materials.



APAC is the largest market for thermal interface materials market due to growing population, growing internet user base, rising per-capita income, rapid industrialization, and development of end-use industries.Major companies in the market are establishing and expanding their manufacturing base in APAC region to meet the growing demand for thermal interface materials.



Growing economies such as China, India, and Japan are major markets for TIMs in the region.



The breakdown of primary interviews is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 –60%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 12%, Director-Level – 20%, and Others – 68%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and South America – 10%



The key companies profiled in this report on the thermal interface materials market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Dow Corning Corporation (US), Laird Technologies (US), Momentive Performance Materials (US), Indim Corporation (US), Wakefield-Vette (US), and Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea) are the key players operating in the thermal interface materials market.



Research Coverage

The thermal interface materials market has been segmented based on chemistry, type, application, and region.This report covers the thermal interface materials market and forecasts its market size until 2025.



It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the thermal interface materials market.The report also provides insights into the drivers and restraints in the thermal interface materials market along with opportunities and challenges.



The report also includes profiles of top manufacturers in the thermal interface materials market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the thermal interface materials and provides the closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall market and its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the thermal interface materials market and provide information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the market growth.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the thermal interface materials market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as merger & acquisition, new product developments, expansions, and collaborations



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04057026/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001