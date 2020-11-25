Save on WP Engine deals at the Black Friday 2020 sale, including the top hosting plan offers
Black Friday WP Engine deals for 2020 are underway. Review the latest offers on managed WordPress hosting Scale, Growth, and Startup plans on WP Engine and more web hosting deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best WP Engine Deals:
Best Web Hosting Deals:
- Save up to 60% on Bluehost shared hosting plans at Bluehost.com - includes free domain registration, SSL certificate, webmail, and easy WordPress installation
- Save 75% off at SiteGround for new annual shared hosting plans (starts November 27th)
- Save up to 90% on Hostinger’s web hosting plans at Hostinger.com - Premium web hosting + free domain starts at $1.89. Get a further 10% discount with the coupon BLACKFRIDAY
- Save up to $580 on the WP Engine Scale Plan at WPEngine.com - includes 24/7 support, up to 30 managed WordPress sites and up to 400,000 visits/month
- Save on Wix Business and eCommerce multi-year plans at Wix.com
- Save up to 60% on HostGator website hosting plans at HostGator.com- host websites for as low as 2.75USD/month through HostGator’s Hatchling, Baby, and Business plans with unmetered bandwidth, free SSL, and domain registration
- Save up to 50% on Liquid Web’s top-rated Nexcess Managed WordPress at Nexcess.net - the Nexcess platform ensures your WordPress site performs at optimal levels at all times
- Save up to 40% on Cloudways managed WordPress hosting plans at Cloudways.com - plans include 24/7/365 support, dedicated firewalls, auto-healing, automated backups, and more
- Save up to 50% on Bluehost’s new managed WordPress hosting plans at Bluehost.com - choose from Bluehost’s Build, Grow, and Scale managed WordPress hosting plans
- Save up to 30% on the top-selling Squarespace Business Plan at Squarespace.com - includes free domain, SSL certificate, and e-commerce tools to start selling online fast
- Save up to $96 on DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans at DreamHost.com - all DreamHost managed WordPress hosting plans include one-click staging, unlimited webmail, 24/7 support, and more
