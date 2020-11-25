New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product & Service, Technique, Application, End User, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04975554/?utm_source=GNW



The assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the mycoplasma testing market, by product, during the forecast period “

The mycoplasma testing market is segmented into assays, kits, & reagents; instruments; and services based on product & service.In 2019, the assays, kits, & reagents segment accounted for this market’s largest share.



The frequent purchase of these consumables compared to instruments and the increasing use of kit-based techniques for mycoplasma testing are the important factors driving the growth of this market segment.



Cell line testing segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on application, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into cell line testing, virus testing, and end-of-production cell testing.In 2019, the cell line testing segment accounted for the largest share of this market.



Factors such as the rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies drive this market segment’s growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region mycoplasma testing market

The Asia Pacific mycoplasma testing market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the expansion of key market players in emerging Asian countries, increasing expenditure on life science research in the region, and the increasing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing to Asian countries such as India and China.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 35%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 50%

• By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 27%, and Rest of the World – 12%



List of companies profiled in the report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

• American Type Culture Collection (US)

• Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• InvivoGen (US)

• PromoCell GmbH (Germany),

• Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd. (Israel)

• Creative Bioarray (US)

• Mycoplasma Experience (UK)

• Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada)

• Agilent Technologies (US)

• Biotools B & M Labs, S.A. (Spain)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• GeneCopoeia, Inc. (US)

• GenBio (Canada)

• Minerva Biolabs GmbH (Germany)

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (US)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Savyon Diagnostics (Israel)

• Nelson Laboratories Fairfield, Inc. (US)

• Clongen Laboratories, LLC (US)

• ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (Canada).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global mycoplasma testing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, technique, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall mycoplasma testing market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04975554/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001