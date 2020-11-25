ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS1
1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.
Third Quarter 2020 Results:
Nine Months 2020 Results:
Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement
The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements:
With these charters, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $80 million. Total anticipated voyage days of our fleet is 68% covered for the remainder of 2020 and currently, 33% for 2021.
Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented
In the third quarter of 2020, StealthGas marked a quite satisfactory performance given that we operated in a rather difficult market. With the COVID-19 pandemic still persisting our market has been heavily affected. Due to imposed lockdowns we witnessed a decline in demand for LPG, and charterers sentiment has been affected thus making them reluctant to take forward positions on period contracts. Adding to this, regulations pertaining to crew safety and crew changes have added to our costs- and will continue to do so up until the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. Nevertheless our Company not only achieved strong revenues but managed to end the quarter with profitable results. We feel confident that we can successfully navigate in our market even during testing times. In addition, we further acknowledge that had our market not been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems we would have had a far better run this year.
About STEALTHGAS INC.
StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, or impact or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts throughout the world to contain its spread, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.
Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fleet List and Fleet Deployment
Fleet Data:
The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2020.
|FLEET DATA
|Q3 2019
|Q3 2020
|9M 2019
|9M 2020
|Average number of vessels (1)
|41.97
|42.01
|43.10
|41.38
|Period end number of owned vessels in fleet
|41
|43
|41
|43
|Total calendar days for fleet (2)
|4,045
|3,865
|12,376
|11,419
|Total voyage days for fleet (3)
|4,005
|3,746
|12,321
|11,266
|Fleet utilization (4)
|99.0
|%
|96.9
|%
|99.6
|%
|98.7
|%
|Total charter days for fleet (5)
|3,257
|2,945
|10,242
|9,742
|Total spot market days for fleet (6)
|748
|801
|2,079
|1,524
|Fleet operational utilization (7)
|98.0
|%
|96.0
|%
|97.4
|%
|97.0
|%
1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.
2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.
4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.
6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.
7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days (excluding commercially idle days) by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:
Adjusted net income represents net (loss)/income before loss/(gain) on derivatives excluding swap interest received/(paid), net loss on sale of vessels, gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries, impairment loss and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net (loss)/income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, share based compensation, impairment loss, loss/(gain) on derivatives, net loss on sale of vessels and gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries.
Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.
|(Expressed in United States Dollars,
except number of shares)
|Third Quarter Ended
September 30th,
|Nine Months Period Ended
September 30th,
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Net (Loss)/Income - Adjusted Net Income
|Net (loss)/income
|(227,767
|)
|788,496
|1,561,843
|12,724,522
|Less/Plus (gain)/loss on derivatives
|(14,389
|)
|(18,899
|)
|126,402
|21,411
|Plus/Less swap interest received/(paid)
|52,100
|(54,047
|)
|132,052
|(64,690
|)
|Plus net loss on sale of vessels
|492,989
|--
|485,516
|--
|Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|--
|--
|(145,000
|)
|--
|Plus impairment loss
|--
|2,489,333
|--
|3,142,412
|Plus share based compensation
|140,548
|--
|611,644
|--
|Adjusted Net Income
|443,481
|3,204,883
|2,772,457
|15,823,655
|Net (loss)/income – EBITDA
|Net (loss)/income
|(227,767
|)
|788,496
|1,561,843
|12,724,522
|Plus interest and finance costs
|5,123,454
|3,069,385
|16,506,372
|10,993,227
|Less interest income
|(226,577
|)
|(1,591
|)
|(675,156
|)
|(153,079
|)
|Plus depreciation
|9,423,444
|9,430,419
|28,371,811
|27,998,487
|EBITDA
|14,092,554
|13,286,709
|45,764,870
|51,563,157
|Net (loss)/income - Adjusted EBITDA
|Net (loss)/income
|(227,767
|)
|788,496
|1,561,843
|12,724,522
|Less/Plus (gain)/loss on derivatives
|(14,389
|)
|(18,899
|)
|126,402
|21,411
|Plus net loss on sale of vessels
|492,989
|--
|485,516
|--
|Less gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|--
|--
|(145,000
|)
|--
|Plus impairment loss
|--
|2,489,333
|--
|3,142,412
|Plus share based compensation
|140,548
|--
|611,644
|--
|Plus interest and finance costs
|5,123,454
|3,069,385
|16,506,372
|10,993,227
|Less interest income
|(226,577
|)
|(1,591
|)
|(675,156
|)
|(153,079
|)
|Plus depreciation
|9,423,444
|9,430,419
|28,371,811
|27,998,487
|Adjusted EBITDA
|14,711,702
|15,757,143
|46,843,432
|54,726,980
|EPS - Adjusted EPS
|Net (loss)/income
|(227,767
|)
|788,496
|1,561,843
|12,724,522
|Adjusted net income
|443,481
|3,204,883
|2,772,457
|15,823,655
|Weighted average number of shares
|39,792,047
|37,858,437
|39,830,876
|38,525,594
|EPS - Basic and Diluted
|(0.01
|)
|0.02
|0.04
|0.33
|Adjusted EPS
|0.01
|0.08
|0.07
|0.41
StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)
|Quarters Ended
September 30,
|Nine Month Periods Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|Revenues
|Revenues
|36,568,295
|37,079,960
|109,094,614
|107,708,562
|Expenses
|Voyage expenses
|4,475,319
|3,350,502
|11,524,998
|7,409,136
|Voyage expenses - related party
|454,950
|458,863
|1,355,178
|1,332,033
|Charter hire expenses
|1,469,915
|--
|5,034,969
|318,606
|Vessels' operating expenses
|12,083,979
|13,588,561
|36,271,225
|37,937,668
|Vessels' operating expenses - related party
|238,000
|247,000
|726,500
|697,000
|Drydocking costs
|548,393
|2,302,754
|734,017
|2,703,931
|Management fees - related party
|1,432,040
|1,434,930
|4,346,720
|4,106,010
|General and administrative expenses
|1,079,027
|573,200
|3,103,635
|1,643,825
|Depreciation
|9,423,444
|9,430,419
|28,371,811
|27,998,487
|Impairment loss
|--
|2,489,333
|--
|3,142,412
|Net loss on sale of vessels
|492,989
|--
|485,516
|--
|Total expenses
|31,698,056
|33,875,562
|91,954,569
|87,289,108
|Income from operations
|4,870,239
|3,204,398
|17,140,045
|20,419,454
|Other (expenses) / income
|Interest and finance costs
|(5,123,454
|)
|(3,069,385
|)
|(16,506,372
|)
|(10,993,227
|)
|Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|--
|--
|145,000
|--
|Gain/(Loss) on derivatives
|14,389
|18,899
|(126,402
|)
|(21,411
|)
|Interest income
|226,577
|1,591
|675,156
|153,079
|Foreign exchange loss
|(9,500
|)
|(5,762
|)
|(19,057
|)
|(2,392
|)
|Other expenses, net
|(4,891,988
|)
|(3,054,657
|)
|(15,831,675
|)
|(10,863,951
|)
|Income before equity in income of investees
|(21,749
|)
|149,741
|1,308,370
|9,555,503
|Equity (loss)/income in joint ventures
|(206,018
|)
|638,755
|253,473
|3,169,019
|Net (Loss)/Income
|(227,767
|)
|788,496
|1,561,843
|12,724,522
|(Loss)/Earnings per share
|- Basic & Diluted
|(0.01
|)
|0.02
|0.04
|0.33
|Weighted average number of shares
|- Basic & Diluted
|39,792,047
|37,858,437
|39,830,876
|38,525,594
StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2020
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|68,465,342
|27,585,637
|Trade and other receivables
|4,217,101
|3,555,893
|Other current assets
|118,246
|298,594
|Claims receivable
|314,217
|154,652
|Inventories
|2,447,703
|3,172,426
|Advances and prepayments
|749,681
|698,019
|Restricted cash
|1,589,768
|976,785
|Fair value of derivatives
|30,381
|--
|Total current assets
|77,932,439
|36,442,006
|Non-current assets
|Advances for vessel under construction
|2,988,903
|6,275,970
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|473,132
|22,627
|Vessels, net
|835,152,403
|848,855,175
|Other receivables
|286,915
|89,873
|Restricted cash
|12,065,222
|13,397,078
|Investments in joint ventures
|25,250,173
|43,636,692
|Deferred finance charges
|--
|491,869
|Fair value of derivatives
|39,744
|--
|Total non current assets
|876,256,492
|912,769,284
|Total assets
|954,188,931
|949,211,290
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Payable to related parties
|7,043,121
|11,953,765
|Trade accounts payable
|9,032,690
|11,004,310
|Accrued and other liabilities
|6,002,079
|4,421,585
|Operating lease liabilities
|473,132
|22,627
|Customer deposits
|968,000
|968,000
|Deferred income
|2,843,994
|3,434,370
|Fair value of derivatives
|37,567
|211,564
|Current portion of long-term debt
|40,735,556
|68,973,364
|Total current liabilities
|67,136,139
|100,989,585
|Non current liabilities
|Fair value of derivatives
|2,618,250
|5,526,367
|Long-term debt
|325,247,902
|277,860,624
|Total non current liabilities
|327,866,152
|283,386,991
|Total liabilities
|395,002,291
|384,376,576
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Capital stock
|445,496
|431,836
|Treasury stock
|(24,361,145
|)
|(25,373,380
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|502,419,122
|499,564,087
|Retained earnings
|82,942,210
|95,666,732
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,259,043
|)
|(5,454,561
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|559,186,640
|564,834,714
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|954,188,931
|949,211,290
StealthGas Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
|Nine Month Periods Ended
September 30,
|2019
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income for the period
|1,561,843
|12,724,522
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|28,371,811
|27,998,487
|Amortization of deferred finance charges
|704,265
|529,971
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,171,221
|450,505
|Share based compensation
|611,644
|--
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|258,454
|(43,279
|)
|Equity income in joint ventures
|(253,473
|)
|(3,169,019
|)
|Impairment loss
|--
|3,142,412
|Net loss on sale of vessels
|485,516
|--
|Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|(145,000
|)
|--
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|(Increase)/decrease in
|Trade and other receivables
|(209,104
|)
|858,250
|Other current assets
|77,671
|(180,348
|)
|Claims receivable
|(1,307,764
|)
|159,565
|Inventories
|1,082,352
|(724,723
|)
|Changes in operating lease liabilities
|(1,171,221
|)
|(450,505
|)
|Advances and prepayments
|222,725
|51,662
|Increase/(decrease) in
|Balances with related parties
|(8,909,006
|)
|8,915,017
|Trade accounts payable
|(699,722
|)
|1,898,448
|Accrued liabilities
|(142,396
|)
|(1,781,467
|)
|Deferred income
|(1,611,954
|)
|590,376
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|20,097,862
|50,969,874
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Insurance proceeds
|683,225
|--
|Proceeds from sale of interests in subsidiaries
|20,720,975
|--
|Proceeds from sale of vessels, net
|18,721,124
|--
|Vessels’ acquisitions and advances for vessels under construction
|(2,948,303
|)
|(47,914,966
|)
|Investment in joint ventures
|(10,220,400
|)
|(41,998,500
|)
|Return of investments by joint ventures
|7,363,147
|26,781,000
|Advances to joint ventures
|(2,908,354
|)
|(29,245
|)
|Advances from joint ventures
|1,714,898
|29,245
|Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities
|33,126,312
|(63,132,466
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Stock repurchase
|(1,046,854
|)
|(3,880,930
|)
|Deferred finance charges paid
|(477,201
|)
|(462,259
|)
|Advances from joint ventures
|2,604,223
|1,837,299
|Advances to joint ventures
|--
|(5,841,672
|)
|Customer deposits paid
|(368,000
|)
|--
|Loan repayments
|(87,287,891
|)
|(31,155,678
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|33,480,000
|11,505,000
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(53,095,723
|)
|(27,998,240
|)
|Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|128,451
|(40,160,832
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
|79,430,991
|82,120,332
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|79,559,442
|41,959,500
|Cash breakdown
|Cash and cash equivalents
|66,147,291
|27,585,637
|Restricted cash, current
|1,218,712
|976,785
|Restricted cash, non current
|12,193,439
|13,397,078
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows
|79,559,442
|41,959,500
STEALTHGAS INC.
Kifissia, GREECE
