25 November 2020
Company Announcement number 92/2020
Result of Realkredit Danmark's bond sales in series 10F and 10G
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final results of the bond sales for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2021.
The results of the mortgage covered bonds sold are set out in the appendix to this announcement.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.
