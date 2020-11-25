New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Analytical Standards Market by Category, Technique, Method, Application - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04977706/?utm_source=GNW

However, limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies across developing countries is hampering the growth of this market.



The recent COVID-19 global pandemic has also impacted the analytical standards market.Demand from the main end-users has declined as key regions, and countries have imposed social distancing rules and lockdowns.



This impact is expected to be short-term, and no adverse effects are to be foreseen after the market gradually reopens.



The chromatography segment to witness the highest growth rate in the analytical standards market, by technique, during the forecast period.

The chromatography segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this owes to the rising use of chromatography across various industries (such as environmental testing, food testing, cosmetics, chemicals, research, forensic, and oil & petrochemical), increasing usage of chromatographic standards in pharmaceutical analysis, and the presence of a large number of mature & emerging suppliers that provide a broad range of chromatographic standards across the globe.



The environmental analytical standards accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards market, by product, in 2019.

The environmental analytical standards segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards market in 2019.This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as regulatory mandates related to the environment, raising awareness of the importance of a clean environment, degradation of environmental quality, and solid waste generation.



The raw material segment accounted for the largest share of the analytical standards, by methodolgy, in 2019

The raw material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing manufacturing of medicinal & petrochemical products & significant growth in the food & beverage industry, and strong regulatory emphasis on the quality of drugs as well as for food & beverages across the globe.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The analytical standards market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. ncreasing investments by governments in the biotechnology industry, rising outsourcing of clinical trials from developed to emerging Asian nations, strategic expansions of analytical instrument market players in the region, increasing focus on soil testing, food security concerns in India, an increasing number of bioclusters, and high use of analytical technologies in Japan are the major factors driving the growth of the APAC analytical standards market.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 45%

• By Designation: C-level: 23%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 47%

• By Region: Europe: 30%, North America: 40%, APAC: 22%, Latin America: 6%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%



The major players operating in the analytical standards market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Waters Corporation (US), LGC Standards (UK), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (US). Other prominent players include Restek Corporation (US), SPEX CertiPrep (US), AccuStandard, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Mallinckrodt (UK), US Pharmacopeial Convention (US), Cayman Chemical Company (US), RICCA Chemical Company (US), GFS Chemicals, Inc. (US), and Chiron AS (Norway), among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the analytical standards market based on the technique, product, methodology, category, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the analytical standards market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



