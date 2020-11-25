London, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “ Collagen Market by Product (Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Chicken, Sheep, Other Sources), and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare) - Global Forecasts to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, in terms of value, the collagen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $7.53 billion by 2027; while in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach 683.8 KT by 2027.

The overall collagen market is primarily driven by its growing use in the food industry, growing demand for protein consumption and nutricosmetics, increasing application in healthcare, and growing use of collagen-based biomaterials. In addition, rise in per capita income and booming food processing industry is providing significant opportunities to collagen manufacturers all across the globes. But, safety concerns and improvement in the processing technology are still a challenge for this market. Therefore, safety concerns, religious constraints, and growing use of alternatives are expected to restrain the growth of this market to some extent.

The global collagen market is mainly segmented by type (gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, synthetic collagen), source (bovine, porcine, marine, chicken, sheep, and other sources), application (food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and technical applications), and geography.

Based on type, the overall collagen market is mainly segmented into gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen. Gelatin segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased demand from the food and pharmaceutical industries, owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics. The nutritional gummies, chewable soft capsules, and enteric capsules are the recent trends in the pharma drug deliveries where mass volume of gelatin is being used. In addition, growing usage of gelatin in photography, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals are also contributing to its large adoption.

Based on source, the overall collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other sources. The bovine collagen segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing beef consumption and its several health benefits such as skin health, tendon reinforcement, bone loss prevention, and relief from arthritis. However, fish collagen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising fish production and growing cosmetic industry across the globe.

Based on application, the overall collagen market is mainly segmented into food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and technical applications. The food and beverages segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market in 2020, mainly attributed to vast applications of collagen across the food and beverages industry due to its unique gelling and surface behavior properties. However, nutraceuticals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing use of nutraceuticals for weight management across the globe.

The global collagen market is divided into six major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The North America region accounted for the largest share of the global collagen market in 2020. The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rise in research and development activities, well established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of the region is mainly due to the increasing number of food manufacturers and the prevailing food processing industry particularly in China and India; growing population; rising awareness of nutrition and personal well-being; steady pace of industrialization; high spending on personal care products; and abundant availability of raw material for collagen and gelatin manufacturing.

The key players operating in the global collagen market are Rousselot (The Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (The Netherlands), GELNEX (Brazil), Juncà Gelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc. (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.).

Scope of the report

Collagen Market, by Type

Gelatin

Collagen Peptide

Native Collagen

Synthetic Collagen

Collagen Market, by Source

Bovine

Porcine

Fish

Chicken

Sheep

Other Sources

Collagen Market, by Application

Food and Beverage Beverage Confectionery Dairy Meat and Fish Products Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals Hard Gel Capsules Soft Gel Capsules Microencapsulation

Nutraceuticals Sports Nutrition Weight Management

Healthcare Wound Dressing Tissue Regeneration Medical Implants Cardiology Research (Cell Culture, Cell Behavior) Drug Delivery

Cosmetics

Technical Applications

Collagen Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World Latin America Africa Middle East



