New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Air Quality Monitors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW

3% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover and grow to reach US$4.6 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Pre-COVID-19 growth which was guided by growing awareness over the different types of hazardous indoor air pollutants and the financial ability to invest air quality monitors is increasingly coming under pressure. The virus led global recession and the ensuing erosion in household wealth amid rising unemployment and business losses has massively disrupted consumer demand for indoor air monitors which is heavily dependent on discretionary income. While the pandemic is estimated to cost trillions of dollars to the global economy, another knock-on effect of COVID-19 is the rise in unemployment across the globe. As businesses struggle to keep afloat, job cuts and bankruptcies are expected to rise sending millions into unemployment. Rapid tightening of financial conditions, dwindling trade, and increasing geopolitical tensions, continue to erode business confidence. Personal financial outlook, economy, job security confidence, and purchasing and investment confidence are all tumbling as the human and economic cost of the global pandemic rises. Unemployment rates are climbing to worrisome levels in both developed and developing economies alike.



The loss in consumer confidence and erosion of household wealth and discretionary spending will impact virtually every industry and business worldwide. The pandemic has pushed consumers to conserve cash. With unemployment rates rising amid the virus induced economic crisis, consumers are cutting spending budgets. Unemployment rates have hit never-before highs with the US topping the charts with double digit growth in unemployment rates. Social outlook against this background remains grim with households expected witness erosion in wealth. As consumers reduce spending on digital technologies such as connected smart home devices, smartwatches, smartphones, tablets, video game consoles, among others, electronics manufacturing will also weaken. A fall-out of this general weakness in industrial and consumer consumption will result in decline in manufacturing and assembly line operations. As capital and corporate cost budgets are revised based on dwindling new orders and, falling plant capacity utilization rates, spending on plant upgrades will be delayed. Asset strategies, for instance, will be impacted as budgets for equipment upgrades and new equipment purchases will be either repurposed or cancelled to manage the financial pressure posed by the current economic climate. Similar to residential uses of indoor air monitors, commercial use is also declining as offices close down and shift their employees to the work-from-home model.



Post COVID-19, a new addition to the existing growth drivers will be studies that link air pollution to exacerbated respiratory viral infections including COVID-19. The pandemic has focused the spotlight on indoor air quality. With no vaccine in sight, the world is now forced to reopen and learn to live with the virus. Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) refers to the physical, biological, and chemical characteristics of indoor air affecting the health or comfort of people residing in a place. With poor IAQ being singled out as one among the major factors responsible for growing incidences of respiratory allergies and diseases, it is therefore of little surprise that indoor air quality now ranks high among the priority list of consumers. Deteriorating air quality is a major issue across the globe. Air quality, both outdoors and indoors, has a major impact on people’s health. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), indoor air pollution causes nearly 2.7% diseases globally. Around 92% of total world population resides in areas wherein air quality levels tend to exceed the levels suggested by the WHO. In the last three decades, a major increase has been recorded "wheezing" illness in adolescents and children. Cases of asthma have also increased considerably. Air quality monitoring devices are used to identify and track the pollutant levels in both indoor and outdoor environments that include carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matters. VOC gases arise from diverse sources and the concentration of VOCs is higher in indoor environment compared to outdoor environment. Growing health concerns will drive demand for improved air quality, which in turn is expected to drive growth in the air quality monitors market. Given the stringent regulations on environmental pollution, several industries such as food processing, chemicals and other process industries will generate long term demand for indoor air quality monitors post COVID-19 pandemic scenario. In addition to the industrial sector, the government, commercial and residential buildings are the major users of indoor air quality monitors. As clean air continues to garner interest among all stakeholders, demand for indoor air quality monitors is expected to grow steadily in future, after a temporary lull in 2020.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Camfil Group

Bacharach, Inc.

Critical Environment Technologies Canada, Inc.

Daikin North America LLC

Ecotech Pty., Ltd.

Aeroqual Limited

E Instruments International, LLC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the

Immediate Term II-1

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Discourage the Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Market in Short Term II-2

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5

Exhibit 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic

Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the

Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for

the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-6

Exhibit 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020 II-7

Exhibit 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020 II-8

COVID-19 Restrictions and Lockdowns Led to Remarkable

Improvement in Air Quality II-8

Correlation between Air Quality & Health Enable Indoor Air

Quality Monitors to Enjoy Limelight amid COVID-19 II-9

Resumption of Economic Activity Needs Creation of Safe, Healthy

Indoor Environments II-9

Key Air Quality Metrics to Alleviate Risk of COVID-19

Transmission Indoors II-9

Strategies to Ensure Proper Monitoring of Indoor Air Quality

for Fight against COVID-19 II-10

COVID-19 Makes Indoor Air Quality Monitoring to Warrant Needed

Attention II-11

An Overview of Indoor Air Quality Monitors (IAQM) II-11

Poor Air Quality: Effects on Health II-12

Enhancing Indoor Air Quality II-13

Brief Note on Technology Used in IAQM II-13

Selecting the Right Air Quality Monitor II-14

Gripping Air Pollution Helps Global Air Quality Monitors Market

to Maintain Momentum with More Fervor II-14

Prominent Drivers Propelling Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market

to Run a Marathon II-16

Product Type: Portable Indoor Monitors Grows the Fastest II-16

Exhibit 5: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by Product

Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed

Indoor Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors II-17

Analysis of Monitors by Pollutant Type II-18

Exhibit 6: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by

Pollutant Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Chemical Pollutants Monitor, Physical Pollutants Monitor,

and Biological Pollutants Monitor II-18

Analysis by End-Use II-19

Exhibit 7: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market by End-Use

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Fixed Indoor

Monitors, and Portable Indoor Monitors II-19

Regional Analysis: Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market Holds

Bright Prospects for Asia-Pacific II-20

Exhibit 8: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions II-20

Exhibit 9: World Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan II-21

Competitive Scenario II-22

Recent Market Activity II-22



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-24



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-25

Rising Awareness About Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well II-25

Deteriorating Air Pollution Levels & Rising Need to Improve Air

Quality Spur Demand II-26

A Glimpse at Common Air Pollutants II-27

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: A Snapshot II-31

Exhibit 10: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for

ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke II-31

Exhibit 11: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2019 II-32

Exhibit 12: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions

Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,

Russia, Japan, and Others II-33

Exhibit 13: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major

Countries Worldwide II-34

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the

Perfect Platform for Market Expansion II-35

Rising Emphasis on IAQ in Commercial Environments Underpins

Revenue Growth II-36

Residential Buildings: The New Growth Vertical II-36

Popularity of Smart Homes Drives Demand II-36

Exhibit 14: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022 II-37

Relevance in Industrial Environments Bodes Well II-38

Novel Opportunities in Healthcare Sector II-39

Construction Spending Patterns Influence Uptake of IAQ Monitors II-39

Exhibit 15: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022 II-40

Favorable Demographic and Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen

Market Prospects II-41

Growing Population & Urban Sprawl II-41

Exhibit 16: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 II-42

Exhibit 17: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P II-43

Exhibit 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050 II-44

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver II-44

Exhibit 19: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 II-45

Exhibit 20: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030 II-46

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand II-46

A Review of Select Technologically Advanced IAQ Monitors II-47

Mobile Apps Simplify the IAQ Monitoring Process II-49

Select Innovations and Advancements II-50

Air Quality Regulations & Standards Favor Growth II-51

United States II-52

Select Other Countries II-54

International Air Quality Agreements II-56

Online Channels Enhance Product Promotion & Distribution

Strategies II-56

Issues & Challenges II-56

Low Awareness Levels II-57

Pricing Pressures & Low Operating Margins II-57

Dearth of Universal Standards II-58



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-59

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-59



Table 2: World Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-60



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-61



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed Indoor

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-62



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fixed Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-63



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fixed Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-64



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Portable Indoor

Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-65



Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable Indoor Monitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-66



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Indoor Monitors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-67



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-68



Table 11: World Historic Review for Chemical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-69



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-70



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Physical

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-71



Table 14: World Historic Review for Physical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-72



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Physical Pollutants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-73



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological

Pollutants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-74



Table 17: World Historic Review for Biological Pollutants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-75



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological Pollutants

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-76



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Government

Buildings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-77



Table 20: World Historic Review for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-78



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Government Buildings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-79



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-80



Table 23: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-81



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-82



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-83



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-84



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-85



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-86



Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-87



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-88



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-89



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-90



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-91



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Air Monitoring: Critical to Environmental Monitoring III-1

Exhibit 21: US Environmental Sensing and Monitoring

Technologies by Application (2020) - Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues for Air monitoring, Water Monitoring, Soil

Monitoring and Noise Monitoring Markets III-2

Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market to Significantly Decline

Amid COVID-19 Pandemic III-2

Exhibit 22: Total Construction Starts (in US$ Billion) in the

US for the Years 2015 through 2020(E) III-3

Negative Trend in the Residential Construction Sector

Discourages the Market III-4

Exhibit 23: Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market III-4

Long-Term Prospects for Monitors Remain Optimistic amid Growing

Concerns over Deteriorating Indoor Air Quality III-5

Surging Air Pollution Levels in the United States: Steps Taken

by EPA III-5

Exhibit 24: Top Polluted Cities in the United States by PM2.5

Level (in ug/m3) (2019) III-7

Exhibit 25: US PM2.5 Air Quality, 2010-2019 (Concentration µg/m3) III-8

EPA Measures for Curbing Air Pollutants III-8

IAQ Awareness Drives Further Legislative Initiatives III-9

Market Analytics III-10

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-16



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-17



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



CANADA III-19

Market Overview III-19

Market Analytics III-20

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-23



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical

Pollutants and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 III-24



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-25



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-26



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 III-27



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-28



JAPAN III-29

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-29



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-30



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-31



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-32



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-35



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



CHINA III-38

Environmental Monitoring Market to Sustain Pace III-38

VOC Monitoring to Drive Growth III-38

Changing Focus of Chinese Environmental Monitoring Program: A

Comparison of Key Indicators of Air and Water Quality

Monitoring for 12th and 13th Five-Year Plans III-39

Stringent Regulatory Standards on Air Pollution Control Steer

Growth of Indoor Air Quality Monitors Market III-39

Exhibit 26: Most Polluted Cities and PM Level in China: 2019 III-40

Market Analytics III-41

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-41



Table 62: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-42



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,

Physical Pollutants and Biological Pollutants - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-44



Table 65: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants

and Biological Pollutants Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-45



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Pollutant Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutants and

Biological Pollutants for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-46



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial,

Industrial, Residential and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-47



Table 68: China Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality Monitors

by End-Use - Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial,

Residential and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-48



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government Buildings, Commercial, Industrial, Residential and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



EUROPE III-50

Market Overview III-50

Weak Construction Activity Curtails Momentum III-50

Emphasis on Curbing Air Pollution Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth III-50

Market Analytics III-51

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-52



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-53



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and

Portable Indoor Monitors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-54



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor

Monitors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-55



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Indoor Air Quality

Monitors by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Fixed Indoor Monitors and Portable Indoor Monitors for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-56



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Indoor Air

Quality Monitors by Pollutant Type - Chemical Pollutants,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957040/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001