8% spurt in revenues for the year 2020 and thereafter reach US$13.6 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. As the world begins to learn to live with the virus, there is growing focus shed on appropriate distribution of ventilation indoors. The risk of transmission of COVID-19 is the highest in closed spaces particularly in indoor settings with poor ventilation. Indoor spaces carry dual risk of aerosol transmission combined with droplet transmission. Ventilation & adequate filtration systems are recognized as an effective way to reduce airborne transmissions. With offices & public spaces opening up, remodeling & redesigning of HVAC, ventilation and air conditioning systems & assessing airflow, filtration & humidity conditions are the forefront. Air purification plays a key role in removing exhaled virus-laden air and lowering overall virus concentration in indoor air inhaled by the occupants. Various organizations and countries such as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending airborne precautions. The scenario is creating significant demand for advanced air purifiers built on sophisticated technologies. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies have come out with claims for air purifiers to kill novel Coronavirus.



Third party lab tests on Air dog X5 demonstrated that the product kills 99.9% of H3N2 viruses in a 30 cubic meter sealed testing room over the course of an hour. AirX Pro range of air purifiers featuring patented technology claims to remove up to 99.9% of particles, viruses and bacteria and other air borne allergens in enclosed spaces. Research on air purifiers incorporated with UV lights showed that the product holds potential to fight the coronavirus. Smart air filters, as a containment tool for curbing COVID-19 disease, are especially becoming relevant in healthcare settings including isolation wards, hospitals, clinics, outpatient care centers and sample collection centers. IQAir supplied its HealthPro 250 air purifiers to hospitals in Wuhan to help protect staff and patients. With countries across the world easing lockdown restrictions and businesses reopening, people are focusing on measures to mitigate the risk of airborne transmission of the virus and also make the indoor environment cleaner and safer. This is expected to augur well for air purifiers, in particular smart air purifiers. Deployment of these tools is also gaining traction in retail centers, public facilities, and other areas, where people movement is high. Large malls in New York city were required to install air filtration systems before reopening to keep indoors safer from COVID-19. Furthermore, the technology is being sought in residential consumers as well, specifically large households in the high income bracket. However, while Air purifiers with HEPA filters are claimed to be effective in capturing viruses including the COVID-19 virus, studies reveal that they cannot be considered as a complete solution for protection against COVID-19. Nonetheless, given the fact that the COVID-19 disease is likely to persist for some more time, demand for smart air filters in commercial and residential environments is poised to remain robust as part of proactive hygiene strategy.



Among various types of air filters, High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which are capable of trapping air pollutant particles of sizes as small as 0.3 microns in complex web fibers to purify the air, extend a reliable tool for filtering the air to contain the novel corona virus. HEPA filters can seamlessly capture more than 99.9% of nanoparticles, which are many times smaller than the coronavirus, in just one pass and the capability makes them most sought after in COVID-19 related air purification programs in residential and commercial sites. Since coronavirus measures 0.06 to 0.14 microns in diameter, HEPA filters are claimed to eliminate the airborne virus, thereby enabling a virus free indoor environment. HEPA filters account for bigger revenue share in the air filters market, because of high adoption rate in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The current COVID-19 pandemic has further amplified the demand for HEPA filters, with some vendors reporting 10xspike in demand as compared to previous year. Besides HEPA, UV light filters represent another promising technology for containing the airborne novel corona virus. However, UV light filters are mostly used in combination along with other filtration technologies such as HEPA, and their use as standalone system fails to deliver the desired results in curbing the spread of virus. The HEPA filters segment is expected to witness strong demand from commercial and residential end-use sectors. In addition, the gel seal type HEPA filters are estimated to dominate the segment in value terms, most notably from high penetration in the pharmaceutical industry. Various studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of the diffusion approach to capture 100% of airborne particulates including virus-sized particles. Researchers noted that sophisticated HEPA filters can capture particles with sizes of as small as 3-20 nanometers, which is 5-30 times smaller in comparison to the coronavirus. The combination of these filters along with disinfectants and good hygiene practices is expected to provide offices, homes and schools with an effective option to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

COVID-19 Pandemic Significantly Elevates Role-Play of Smart Air

Purifiers II-2

HEPA Filters to Fuel Revenue Growth II-3

Smart Air Purifiers: An Introduction II-3

Causes of Indoor Air Pollution II-4

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health II-5

Smart Air Purifiers by Technology II-6

By Type II-6

Key End Use Markets II-7

Market Outlook II-7

Residential Air Purifiers Dominate the Market II-9

Developed Markets Account for Major Share II-9

Developing Asian Countries to Drive Future Growth II-10

China: High Growth Market for Smart Air Purifiers II-10

Competition II-11

Rise in Number of Start Ups in Smart Purifiers Space II-11

Recent Market Activity II-12



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-15

Rising Air Pollution Levels Trigger Demand for Smart Air Purifiers II-15

Exhibit 1: Global Indoor Air Pollution Related Fatalities by

Health Condition (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Deaths for

ALRI, COPD, Ischemic Heart Disease, Lung Cancer, and Stroke II-16

Exhibit 2: Global Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Emissions (in Billion

Metric Tons): 2010-2019 II-17

Exhibit 3: Countries with the Highest Carbon Emissions

Worldwide (2020): Percentage Breakdown for China, US, India,

Russia, Japan, and Others Country % Share II-18

Exhibit 4: Air Pollution Levels (PM10 ug/m3) for Major

Countries Worldwide II-19

Emphasis on Maintaining Ambient Indoor Air Quality Augurs Well

for Market Growth II-20

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the

Perfect Platform for Market Expansion II-21

Proliferation of Smart Homes at an Accelerating Pace Throws

Abundant Opportunities II-22

Exhibit 5: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020 II-23

Exhibit 6: Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025 II-24

Exhibit 7: Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %):

2020 II-25

Combination Technologies Widen Functionalities II-25

Innovations and Product Advancements Remain Core to Market

Expansion II-26

Influx of New Products Impels Smart Air Purifiers Market II-28

Select New Product Launches II-28

Eliminating Odors and Smoke Remain Key to Product Success II-29

Vulnerability of the Expanding Aging Population to Air-borne

Allergies and Health Risks: A Weighty Growth Driver II-29

Exhibit 8: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030 II-30

Residential Replacements: An Important Driver II-30

E-Retailing Expands Opportunities II-31

Regulatory Standards Drive Sales of Air Purification Equipment II-31

Exponential Increase in Urban Population Expands Opportunities II-32

Exhibit 9: World Percentage of Population Residing in Urban

Areas by Region: 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050 II-33

Rising Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment II-34

Exhibit 10: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 II-34



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



