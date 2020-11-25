Check our guide to the latest Fitbit watch and fitness tracker deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest discounts on Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Alta, Sense & more
Find all the best Fitbit deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Fitbit Charge 4, Sense, Inspire & Versa discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to 33% on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
- Save up to 27% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 72% on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, replacement bands, and accessories at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
- Save up to 41% on the latest Fitbit Charge 4, 3 & 2 activity trackers at Walmart - check the latest savings on Fitbit Charge 4,3,2, HR activity trackers & Charge accessories
- Save up to $192 on the Fitbit Alta series at Walmart - see the latest deals for the Fitbit Alta HR and Fitbit Alta and their accessories
- Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit Charge fitness trackers at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition, Charge 3, and 2 activity trackers and bands
- Save up to 34% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands, and accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
- Save up to $35 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
- Save up to $50 on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top-rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
- Save on the brand new Fitbit Sense smartwatch at Walmart
- Save up to $60 on the Fitbit Sense health watch and Fitbit Premium plan at Fitbit.com - comes with free Fitbit Premium plan for 6 months for new users
- Save on Fitbit Alta wristbands at Walmart - Get the power of continuous heart rate in Fitbit’s slimmest design yet - all day, during workouts and beyond
Want some more deals? Click here to view the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Fitbit brand has become synonymous with quality fitness trackers. The best model in the current lineup is the Fitbit Versa 3 offering a nice blend of features and design. Their sibling from the Versa line, the Fitbit Versa Lite, is more basic and affordable. Those who prefer a band form favor the Fitbit Charge 4 with automatic workout detection. The Fitbit Alta HR is slim and stylish too but the Fibit Ace 2 is better for kids with its special Parent View feature.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)