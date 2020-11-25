Check our guide to the latest Fitbit watch and fitness tracker deals for Black Friday, featuring all the latest discounts on Fitbit Versa, Ionic, Alta, Sense & more



Find all the best Fitbit deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring Fitbit Charge 4, Sense, Inspire & Versa discounts. Links to the best deals are listed below.





Best Fitbit Deals:





Want some more deals? Click here to view the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s current Black Friday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Fitbit brand has become synonymous with quality fitness trackers. The best model in the current lineup is the Fitbit Versa 3 offering a nice blend of features and design. Their sibling from the Versa line, the Fitbit Versa Lite, is more basic and affordable. Those who prefer a band form favor the Fitbit Charge 4 with automatic workout detection. The Fitbit Alta HR is slim and stylish too but the Fibit Ace 2 is better for kids with its special Parent View feature.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)