Black Friday Verizon Wireless deals for 2020 have arrived, find the top Black Friday Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & Apple iPhone phone deals and iPad & Apple Watch (6, 5, SE) savings below



Black Friday 2020 researchers at Deal Stripe are comparing the best Verizon Wireless deals for Black Friday, including the latest sales on best-selling smartwatches and smartphones such as the iPhone 12 & SE, Galaxy Note20 & S20 and Pixel 4a & 5. Links to the top deals are listed below.





Best Verizon Smartwatch, Tablet & Headphones Deals:





Best Verizon Android Phone Deals:





Best Verizon iPhone Deals:





Best Verizon Fios Deals:





Interested in more deals? Click here to compare the entire range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless allows customers to buy multiple phones for the family with a cell phone selection including premium to budget choices. Verizon device plans have options for getting premium flagships like the Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20. The Google Pixel 5 is good to get with an Unlimited plan for freebies.

About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)