New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Linear Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899837/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Actuators are critical devices used as components in assemblies for almost all industries, including automotive, aerospace, agriculture, manufacturing, solar, medical, and robotics. Actuators are electromechanical or mechanical systems which control motion. They transform energy into motion. The resultant effect is used in many scientific and industrial applications such as nanopositioning in semiconductor production, valves, and micro fluidic motors, among others. Actuators are used for applying specific force on entities for performing different mechanical operations. They are used in manufacturing and industrial applications, in devices such as motors, pumps, valves and switches among several others. With applications spread out across myriad industrial sectors, the market is bearing the yoke of the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The automotive industry represents one of the major end-use markets for linear actuators. Global automobile production plunged in 2019, with sales dropping down by 5%. China registered a sharp decline in production and sales during the year.



Global automobile production is further expected to register a decline in 2020, as auto plants across the globe suspend production temporarily to curb the spread of COVID-19 and improve safety protocols to safeguard employees against the pandemic. The halt in production is expected to impact the cash flow for the automakers against the drop in demand. COVID-19 outbreak and stringent measures to contain the pandemic hold negative implications for the global automobile industry that is forecast to witness a dramatic decline of 20% in vehicle production in 2020 to 71 million units, indicating a loss of 19 million units. Suspended vehicle production in North America is coercing automakers to delay launch of new models. New vehicle sales have also taken a major hit as battered consumer confidence and rising unemployment rates reduce consumer spending on big-ticket items like passenger cars. The complete annihilation of the logistics and transportation industry is also impacting sales of heaving vehicles and commercial vehicles. Also the worst affected industry in this pandemic driven crisis is manufacturing with its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. A revised outlook pegs the global market for machine tools at US$87.4 billion by 2027. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 35.4 points in 2020 as compared to 53.8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector. SMB manufacturers will be worst affected with over 50% of SMEs voicing uncertainty over their companies’ ability to survive the coronavirus-related shutdown. In addition to production reductions caused by supply chain disruptions, manufacturers are also faced with declining consumer demand for manufactured goods. Global merchandize trade is expected to plummet by 15% to 30% in the year 2020 highlighting the magnitude of disruption.



In the post pandemic period, the manufacturing digital transformation catalyzed by the pandemic will provide a perfect platform for growth of linear actuators in the post covid-19 period, given the technology’s important role in enabling automation. With various organizations going online launching digital initiatives, industrial participants are investing in automation and eying on expediting the shift towards Industry 4.0. The COVID-19 has been a wake-up call for companies to make substantial and realistic plans to leverage emerging technologies and concepts like robotics, IIoT and smart factory for pushing productivity, reducing overall costs and gaining an edge over competitors. Industry 4.0-led automation is a savior for manufacturers, especially for companies operating in countries known for high labor costs. The concept paves way for highly dynamic processes through automated assemblies. Automation along with latest technologies such as AI and machine learning makes machines smarter and allows them to share data with other systems for achieving a self-optimizing and self-healing production line. The scenario bodes well for smart linear actuators which in addition to performance benefits also help in reducing size of components, which in-turn reduces cost of software and hardware. Smart linear actuators will especially find robust applications in material handling equipment and conveyor systems. Industry 4.0, to summarize, is a new generation industrial automation concept that emphasizes integration of plant-wide production operations with sensor-driven, high-tech machines, which will supplement and accelerate deployment of smart actuators with advanced features such as IoT-compatible units with AI and ML features, among others.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Cameron

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Eaton Corporation PLC

Emersion Electric Co.

Festo AG & Co. KG

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Moog, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rotork PLC

SMC Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899837/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Linear Actuators, Why are they so Vital in Leading the 4th

Industrial Revolution? II-1

Linear Actuators Remain the Driving Force for Robotics and

Automated Machines II-2

Precision Capabilities: the USP of Linear Actuators II-3

Types of Linear Motors II-3

Applications of Linear Motors II-3

COVID-19 Outbreak: A Major Setback for the Global Economy &

Markets II-4

Exhibit 1: Virus Induced Recession Impacts Businesses Across

Sectors: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-6

Recent Market Activity II-7

Innovations II-7

World Brands II-8



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-13



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-15

Automotive Industry, Accounting for Over 27.9% Share of

Revenues Wields a Massive Blow to Demand II-15

Exhibit 2: Halting Assembly Lines & Falling Production Impact

OEM Demand for Auto Parts & Components: Automobile Production %

YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019 II-17

Exhibit 3: Battered Consumer Confidence Knocks Down Sales With

Grim Ramifications for Auto Components in the Production Value

Chain: Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million

Vehicles) II-17

Use of Actuators in Automobiles: A Review II-18

Exhibit 4: Nothing Can Be More Interesting than the Concept of

Driverless Cars in a Pandemic Era of Social Distancing:

Autonomous Vehicles Penetration Time Line (In %) II-19

Use of Actuators in Automobile Production: A Review II-19

Slumping Manufacturing Industry Impacts Demand for Linear

Actuators Used in Machine Tools II-20

Summarization of COVID-19 Impact on Manufacturing II-21

Exhibit 5: Plummeting Global PMI Brings Bad News for Linear

Actuators: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 &

2020 II-22

Exhibit 6: Falling Industrial Output Stands Testimony to the

Pain Inflicted on the Manufacturing Industry: Global

Industrial Output Growth (In %) for Dec-2019, Jan-2020, Feb-

2020, Mar-2020, Apr-2020 & May-2020 II-23

Exhibit 7: Massive Revenue Erosion in Machine Tools Market

Impacts Demand for Linear Actuators: Global Market for Machine

Tools (In US$ Billion) II-23

Among the Lessons Learnt from the Pandemic is the Importance of

Automation. Re-Doubled Focus on Manufacturing Automation to

Benefit Medium-to-Long-Term Growth II-24

What Does This Mean for the Linear Actuators Market? II-25

Exhibit 8: Robust Outlook for Post Pandemic Industry 4.0

Spending Bodes Well for Linear Actuators in Automation

Applications: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (

in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021 and 2023 II-25

Linear Actuators in Mining and Oil & Gas Applications: A

Current & Post Pandemic Outlook II-26

Valve Automation: The Key Goal of Linear Actuators in Mining

and Oil & Gas Applications II-26

Electric Linear Actuators Eliminate Methane Emissions II-27

How COVID-19 is Changing the Outlook for the Year 2020 II-27

Exhibit 9: Massive Drop in CAPEX in 2020 Upends Opportunities

for Linear Actuators in Oil & Gas Applications: Global Oil &

Gas E&P Industry Spending (2015-2021E) II-29

Construction Industry Sustains Billions in Revenue Losses.

Demand for Electric Linear Actuators in Construction Machinery

Takes a Beating II-29

Exhibit 10: Construction Industry Collapses, Disrupting Demand

for Heavy Construction Machinery & Parts/Components: Global

Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019,

2020, & 2021 II-30

Smart Homes to Provide Robust Opportunities for Linear

Actuators in Home Automation Systems II-31

Exhibit 11: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes

Opportunities for Linear Actuators in Enabling Simplified &

Affordable Home Comfort Automation: Global Smart Homes Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-32

Mechanization of Agriculture: A Big Opportunity for Linear

Actuators II-33

At the Helm of Automation in Agriculture is a Key Component

Technology - ?Linear Actuators? II-34

Exhibit 12: Focus on Crop Productivity, Increased Reliance on

Automated Machines to Drive Opportunities for Linear Actuators

in Agricultural Machines: Required & Current Rate of Total

Factor Productivity (TFP) Growth (In %) II-35

Post Pandemic Focus on Strengthening Healthcare Systems to

Benefit Use of Linear Actuators in Medical Equipment II-36

Exhibit 13: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP II-37

Use of Linear Actuators in UAVs & Aircraft to Increase in Sync

with the Growing Commercial Opportunity for Drones & Expected

Recovery in Aviation II-38

Exhibit 14: In the Emerging Age of Autonomy, the World of UAVs

is Getting Bigger & Along With it the Opportunity for Linear

Actuators: Number of Countries Using Military & Commercial

Drones II-39

When Will the Aviation Industry Recover From COVID-19? II-40

Exhibit 15: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation Crushes

All Hopes for an Early Recovery: Revenue Losses in Global

Aviation (In US$ Billion) for April, July & December 2020 II-41

New Innovations Vital to Bring Back Growth in the Post COVID-19

Period II-41

Pneumatic Linear Actuators Grow in Popularity. Here?s Why II-42



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-44

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-44



Table 2: World Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-45



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-46



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-47



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electrical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-48



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-49



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-50



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-51



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydraulic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-52



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pneumatic by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-53



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pneumatic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-54



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pneumatic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-55



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-56



Table 14: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-57



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-58



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-59



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Systems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-60



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-61



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-62



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-63



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-64



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-65



Table 23: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-66



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-67



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Mining

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-68



Table 26: World Historic Review for Energy & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-69



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-70



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-71



Table 29: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-72



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-73



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-74



Table 32: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-75



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-76



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Military by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-77



Table 35: World Historic Review for Military by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-78



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Military by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-79



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-80



Table 38: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-81



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-82



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-83



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-84



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-85



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators by

System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-1



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Linear Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 III-2



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-4



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Linear Actuators by End-Use -

Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical,

Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-5



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-6



CANADA III-7

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and

Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Linear Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-8



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-9



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-10



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-11



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-12



JAPAN III-13

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and

Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Linear Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-14



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-16



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Linear Actuators by End-Use -

Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical,

Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-17



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-18



CHINA III-19

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and

Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 62: China Historic Review for Linear Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-20



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-22



Table 65: China Historic Review for Linear Actuators by End-Use -

Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical,

Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 III-23



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24



EUROPE III-25

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and

Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Linear Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-29



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-31



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-32



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33



FRANCE III-34

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and

Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 77: France Historic Review for Linear Actuators by System -

Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Linear Actuators

by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-37



Table 80: France Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-38



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military,

Healthcare and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39



GERMANY III-40

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Linear

Actuators by System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic,

Mechanical and Other Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

System - Electrical, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other

Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Linear Actuators by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical,

Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Mechanical and Other Systems for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Linear

Actuators by End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy &

Mining, Steel, Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Linear Actuators by

End-Use - Automotive, Construction, Energy & Mining, Steel,

Chemical, Military, Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899837/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001