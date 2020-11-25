TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release the findings of its 2020 Hunger Report on Monday, November 30th, 2020.



This year’s report discusses the impact of COVID-19 on food bank use and vulnerable people across the province, as well as ongoing food bank use trends leading up to the global pandemic.

Embargoed copies of the 2020 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at 12:01am.

To request an embargoed copy, please email Amanda King at amanda@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.





About the Feed Ontario Hunger Report

Feed Ontario’s Hunger Report is the only comprehensive, province-wide report on food bank use in Ontario. The report discusses poverty trends and factors driving the continued need for food banks in the province.

Typically, the Hunger Report analyzes year over year trends; however, this year’s report includes additional analysis on how COVID-19 is impacting low-income Ontarians and food bank use across the province.

The 2020 Hunger Report is available to news media under an embargo that will end at 12:01am Eastern Time, November 30th, 2020.





About Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks)

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 3 meals to an Ontarian in need. Learn more at: www.feedontario.ca



