Black Friday Fitbit Versa deals for 2020, including all the latest Fitbit Versa 2, 3, and Lite discounts
Black Friday 2020 sales experts at Saver Trends are sharing the best Fitbit Versa deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring offers on the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite, 2, and 3 models. Shop the best deals in the list below.
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
- Save up to 34% on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart - click the link to see the latest deals on best-selling Fitbit Versa models and accessories
- Save up to 30% on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches, bands, and accessories at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
- Save up to $50 on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
- Save up to $30 on the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit.com - the Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in voice assistants, oxygen saturation, and over 6 days of battery life
- Save on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2, and Versa 2 SE smartwatches
- Save up to $40 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
- Save up to $35 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
- Save on the Fitbit Versa 2 & 3-month Fitbit Premium plan Fitbit.com - new users can get 3-months free Fitbit Premium plan with the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
- Save on the Fitbit Versa 2 SE & Versa 2 at Verizon.com - the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatch boasts a premium jacquard woven band and bonus silicone band
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatches at ABT.com - available in black & carbon, petal & copper rose, and stone & mist grey color options
Best Fitbit Deals:
- Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
- Save up to 33% on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
- Save up to 27% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
- Save up to 72% on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, replacement bands, and accessories at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
- Save up to $50 on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
- Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
- Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top-rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
