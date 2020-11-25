New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-cigarettes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895977/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Tobacco epidemic is the biggest public health crisis the world is facing. Tobacco smoking kills more than 8 million people worldwide and is the second largest reason for mortality after high blood pressure. Globally, there has been a significant increase in number of respiratory disorder cases, including COPD (such as emphysema and bronchitis), asthma, and respiratory infections. COPD is one of the leading causes of morbidity and mortality that entails the dubious distinction of being the fastest growing cause of death in countries such as the US. During the past 25 years, death rate for COPD has increased up to 70% and an estimated 15 million adults are affected by COPD in the US alone. This high prevalence of COPD can be attributed to high levels of smoking, the leading risk factor for the disease. E-cigarette or electronic cigarette is a handheld electronic device that vaporizes a liquid that is available in different flavors. Tobacco vapor products and e-cigarettes feel and look just like traditional cigarettes. e-Cigarettes are less harmful than traditional cigarettes as they contain lower levels of toxic chemicals and are promoted as a therapeutic instrument for helping smokers quit traditional smoking. Amid the backdrop of stringent anti-tobacco regulations; increased taxation; declining smoking habits in several key markets; ban on advertisements and branding; growing threat of counterfeit, illicit and contraband cigarettes; and increasing restrictions on public smoking, leading cigarette manufacturers are keenly eyeing the rapidly growing market fore-Cigarettes for offsetting revenue shortfalls.



The market, on the basis of component, is segmented into Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid, and Customizer. On the basis of type, the market is segregated into disposable, modular and rechargeable. The e-liquid used in e-cigarette is made of glycerin, propylene glycol, flavorings and nicotine. Growing interest among new smokers, ex-smokers and current smokers is poised to inflate the demand. Open tank systems, featuring advanced technology, high interoperability and customization, have become the most popular product in the market. Closed tank systems come with large tanks, longer battery life, higher vapor formation ability, and combine all the benefits of open tank systems and rechargeable e-cigarettes. Developed as a safe substitute for smoking cigarettes by leading tobacco companies, these battery-operated devices are growing in popularity among young millennial. Another factor that is likely to strengthen demand is the availability of an array of e-cigarettes options. The market will continue to benefit from factors like cost-effectiveness, presence of well-established brands, product customizations, growing health concerns, increasing demand for ash less and smokeless vaping, increasing number of designated stores and vape shops, and expected health benefits. Changes in preferences & lifestyle, different fragrances & flavors are also steering market growth. Other key factors driving growth in the market include the launch of new products, declining consumption of cigarettes, as well as growing adoption of Next Generation Products (NGPs).



Availability of easy and strong distribution channels, particularly e-commerce platform and online websites, is a major factor driving market growth. These channels provide an opportunity to market players to expand their operations both globally and locally. At present, retail channels like tobacco users, convenience stores and vape shops act as primary distribution channels and generate maximum revenue. Of late, various e-cigarette brands have shifted their attention to online retail channels and social media platforms for promoting their products. In addition, several players are leveraging mobile ads for advertising e-cigarettes. Mobile ads or paid ads on smartphones, websites and applications are optimized for mobile and hold immense potential to reach a large number of young people. Companies are also marketing e-liquids that imitate common food items, with some of them holding high appeal for kids. Another strategy adopted by e-cigarette brands is to target various distribution channels including online platforms, hypermarkets, supermarkets and specialized retailers. Various supermarket chains in different regions have started selling e-cigarettes. The product demand is also facilitated by mushrooming vape shops and vape cafes across the US and the UK. The increasing access to e-cigarettes through these distribution channels is anticipated to further help brands in pushing overall demand for e-cigarettes.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC

Imperial Brands PLC

Japan Tobacco, Inc.

NJOY LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895977/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Vaping Market to Regain Strength once the COVID-19 Smoke Gets

Cleared II-1

E Cigarette: An Introduction II-2

E-Cigarette Market Poised for Growth II-3

Regional Outlook: Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions

at the Forefront of Future Growth II-3

Exhibit 1: World E-Cigarettes Market by Region (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing

Regions II-4

Exhibit 2: Global E-Cigarettes Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA,

Rest of World, Japan, Europe, and Canada II-5

Competitive Scenario: Tobacco Giants Foray into Bustling E-

cigarettes Market II-5

Recognized Brands Serving Global E-Cigarette Market II-6

Recent Market Activity II-7

Global Competitor Market Shares II-8

Exhibit 3: E-cigarettes Competitor Market Share Scenario in the

USA (in %): 2018 II-8



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-9

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS II-11



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-14

Vaping Continues to Enjoy Increasing Popularity and Gains Globally II-14

Negative Effects of Tobacco: Strong Driver II-14

Role of Smoking in Respiratory Disorders Drives Growth II-15

Young Adults: Primary Consumers II-15

E-Cigarette Brands Bet Heavily on Aggressive Marketing

Strategies to Advertise Products and Target Young People II-16

Exposure of Youth to Ads II-16

Exhibit 4: Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults for Male, Female

and All Adults (2019) II-17

Exhibit 5: Use of E-Cigarettes by % of Adults by Age Group (2019) II-17

Exhibit 6: Use of Tobacco and E-Cigarettes by % of Students (2019) II-18

Illegal Marketing and Distribution of Flavored Products Prompt

US FDA to Ban Several E-Cigarette Brands II-18

Automatic E-Cigarettes: Dominates the Market II-19

Improved Access to Distribution Channels II-19

Product Innovations: Key to Future Growth II-19

Government Mechanisms for Curbing Cigarettes Consumption II-19

Health Implications of Vaping Put E-Cigarette Brands under

Scrutiny II-20

Heated Tobacco Device Cause Damage to Lung Cells II-21

Exhibit 7: Global Regulatory Scenario for ENDS With Nicotine

and Without Nicotine: Percentage Breakdown of Countries

Regulating ENDS as Consumer Products, Therapeutic Products,

Tobacco Products, and Others; and Countries Where ENDS is

Not Regulated II-21

E-cigarettes Brought under Regulatory Scanner II-21

E-Cigarettes: Regulatory Regime with Friendly and Unfriendly

Legislations II-22

United States II-22

Canada II-22

European Union II-23

Asia-Pacific II-25

Other Regions II-26



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-27

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-27



Table 2: World Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-28



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-29



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Modular by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-30



Table 5: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-31



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2020 & 2027 II-32



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rechargeable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-33



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rechargeable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-34



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Rechargeable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-35



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-36



Table 11: World Historic Review for Disposable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-37



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Disposable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-38



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Vape Mod by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-39



Table 14: World Historic Review for Vape Mod by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-40



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Vape Mod by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2020 & 2027 II-41



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Atomizer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-42



Table 17: World Historic Review for Atomizer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-43



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Atomizer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for E-liquid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 20: World Historic Review for E-liquid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-46



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for E-liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2016, 2020 & 2027 II-47



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Cartomizer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48



Table 23: World Historic Review for Cartomizer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-49



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Cartomizer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-50



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Regulations Impacting Market Growth III-1

Exhibit 8: US Tobacco Product Sales in Convenience Stores by

Type of Product (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cigarettes, Cigars, E-Cigarettes, Smokeless Tobacco, and

Others & Accessories III-2

Demographic Trends Related to Use of E-Cigarettes in the US III-3

Exhibit 9: E-Cigarette Usage Preference (in %) Among US High

School Students (2016 vs, 2019) III-3

Market Analytics III-4

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-4



Table 26: USA Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product Type -

Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 III-5



Table 27: USA 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 29: USA Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-8



Table 30: USA 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod, Atomizer,

E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-10



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-11



Table 33: Canada 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-14



Table 36: Canada 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-15



JAPAN III-16

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-17



Table 39: Japan 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-18



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-20



Table 42: Japan 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-21



CHINA III-22

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-22



Table 44: China Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-23



Table 45: China 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 47: China Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-26



Table 48: China 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-27



EUROPE III-28

The Tobacco Products Directive III-28

EU TPD Directive to Control Marketing of Tobacco Products and

E-cigs, Bans Flavored Cigarettes III-28

Market Analytics III-30

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-30



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-31



Table 51: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-32



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-33



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-34



Table 54: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-35



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-36



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-37



Table 57: Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-38



FRANCE III-39

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-39



Table 59: France Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-40



Table 60: France 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-41



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 62: France Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-43



Table 63: France 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-44



GERMANY III-45

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-45



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-46



Table 66: Germany 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-48



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-49



Table 69: Germany 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-50



ITALY III-51

High Cigarette Prices Catalyze Consumer Migration to Alternatives III-51

Market Analytics III-52

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-52



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-53



Table 72: Italy 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-54



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-56



Table 75: Italy 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-57



UNITED KINGDOM III-58

Rising Prevalence of Underage Vaping Paves Way for App-

Controlled E-Cigarettes III-58

Ireland: Regulation to Curb Tobacco Sales III-58

Market Analytics III-59

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 77: UK Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product Type -

Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through

2019 III-60



Table 78: UK 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-61



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-62



Table 80: UK Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-63



Table 81: UK 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod, Atomizer,

E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-64



SPAIN III-65

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-65



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-66



Table 84: Spain 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-67



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-68



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-69



Table 87: Spain 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-70



RUSSIA III-71

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-71



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Product

Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-72



Table 90: Russia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Modular,

Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-73



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-74



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for E-cigarettes by Component -

Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-75



Table 93: Russia 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape Mod,

Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-76



REST OF EUROPE III-77

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and

Disposable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-77



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Product Type - Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2016 through 2019 III-78



Table 96: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Modular, Rechargeable and Disposable for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-79



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and

Cartomizer - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-80



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for E-cigarettes by

Component - Vape Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2016 through 2019 III-81



Table 99: Rest of Europe 11-Year Perspective for E-cigarettes

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vape

Mod, Atomizer, E-liquid and Cartomizer for the Years 2016, 2020 &

2027 III-82



ASIA-PACIFIC III-83

India: Citing Addiction Risk, Indian Government Looks Ahead to

Ban E-Cigarettes III-83

Market Analytics III-84

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

E-cigarettes by Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-84



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for E-cigarettes by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895977/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001