New York, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Health Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895953/?utm_source=GNW

8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Non-COVID-19 healthcare has massively migrated to digital platforms over the last 8 months. From telemedicine to remote patient monitoring & management, new service delivery platforms have been adopted at lightning speeds. With the only available defense against COVID-19 being personal hygiene & mass physical distancing, digital technologies are coming into the spotlight to bridge the forced physical divide between doctor & patients. In several countries worldwide, searches for "Doctor near me" declined by 60%, while online consultations have risen by 350% in the same period and online pharmacy sales have skyrocketed 600%. Technology is helping the development of remote medical monitoring platforms to assist healthcare service providers to address the medical needs of patients located in remote areas and suffering from diverse health issues. The COVID-19 crisis is compelling government organizations and hospitals to swiftly adopt other models such as telemedicine as an alternative for delivering healthcare. In the era of COVID-19, when people are skeptical to leave their homes for treatments a follow-up, telehealth services are playing an important role. Online video conferencing platforms such as face-time and Zoom are used for virtual medical consultation by patients for all kind of services including emergencies, initial diagnosis and subsequent follow ups and even corona virus testing. Service and technology providers are increasing efforts to demonstrate the advantages of virtual care solutions and telemedicine to healthcare delivery enterprises. Physical appointments and visits to the clinics and hospitals for diagnosis and treatment have become difficult in the time of stay-at-home and social distancing norms. Hence, hospitals are adopting digital platforms to reach out to patients for better medical solutions.



Technologies such as ’digital front door’ are being used to provide virtual patient access. System has the benefits of a satisfying experience and improved service efficiency and increased revenue. This strategy leverages technology to engage patients at all touch-points throughout their journey from initial diagnosis to final treatment and recovery. Healthcare related apps are developed on smartphones and websites to provide an interface for medical service providers and patients to interact. Predictive analysis, healthcare analytics,3-D printing, tele-medicine, digital front door, AI chat bots are some areas of technological intervention in the field of medicine that are gaining prominence. Predictive analysis is being widely used to predict the number of COVID cases in affected areas. Unprecedented and unpredicted rise in number of COVID infected patients have stressed the healthcare infrastructure capacities resulting in shortage of medicines, beds and even required medical equipment. Certain hospitals are applying predictive analytics to identify the patient location and intensity of infection. These predictions are made on the basis of multiple factors such as demographic variables of age, gender, socio-economic status, medical history, temperature and information about humidity status. These parameters assessment of areas with degree of infection facilitate administration of required medical supplies in the affected locations. Predictive analysis techniques facilitate optimum utilization of medical resources such as medical staff, protective kits and hospital beds. Healthcare analytics is another important application of technology that manages a large amount of data related to patients and hospitals. Patient data include medical history, prescription records. Clinical information is related to financial position, administrative and operational practices followed by hospitals and clinics. Business intelligence (BI) analyses the significant amount of data to provide better medical care to patients on one hand and improve efficiencies of healthcare system on other hand. Patient treatment is customized on the basis of individual symptoms, patients requiring repeat check-up and admission are identified easily and in less time. Besides, BI helps optimizing the supply chain and increase efficiency of medical staff. This system provides much needed input for quick decision making in the times of health crisis.



Mobile devices and apps are finding an increasing role in telemedicine. Several telemedicine companies are introducing telemedicine apps to enable patients to access and communicate with healthcare providers in remote locations. Though telemedicine programs have been in place for nearly half a century, health care reforms of recent years have been instrumental in promoting increased use of such applications. Telemedicine currently finds application in a majority of medical domains including radiology, cardiology, dermatology, psychiatry, dentistry, pediatrics and pathology, among others. Though telemedicine is not a replacement for physical check-up of patient, it plays a significant role in improving the existing healthcare system. Telemedicine programs have proved cost effective, and with curtailment of health care expenditures becoming one of the major concerns, such programs are being increasingly implemented in several nations across the globe. Use of telemedicine apps is expected to increase in future with more number of hospitals and healthcare facilities considering the use of telemedicine services. As focus shifts to address challenges related to technological maturity, scalability & data governance, digital healthcare is being institutionalized as a reliable way to strengthen public health services.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corporation

Qualcomm, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895953/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic II-1

Digital Technologies Gaining Adoption Amid COVID-19 II-3

List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps II-4

Digital Penetration Aids in Controlling COVID-19 II-4

Telemedicine Adoption Reaches New Heights Amid the Pandemic II-6

Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H II-7

Exhibit 1: Leading Digital Health Categories by Funding: 1H2020 II-8

Exhibit 2: Digital Health Venture Funding in US$ billion: 1H

2020 Vs 1H2019 Vs 1H 2018 II-8

Exhibit 3: Digital Health Funding (in US$ billion): 2015-1H2020 II-9

Exhibit 4: Average Deal Size (in US$ billion): 2015-1H2020 II-9

Exhibit 5: Top 20 Digital Health Investment Companies: 1Q 2020 II-10

Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic II-12

Digital Health: An Introduction II-13

Market Outlook II-14

Geographic Landscape II-16

mHealth: Holds the Largest Share II-17

Recent Market Activity II-17



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-20



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-21

Remote Monitoring of Patients and Telemedicine to become

Mainstream II-21

Exhibit 6: Percentage of Individuals Interested in Using

Telehealth Amid the Pandemic: 2019 Vs 2020 II-22

Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic II-22

COVID-19 Augments Demand for Health Analytics II-23

Digital Health Leverages Predictive Analytics II-23

Introduction of 5G to Speed up Market Penetration II-24

Exhibit 7: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type II-24

Exhibit 8: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025 II-25

AI and Chatbots Make Significant Contribution to Triage Patients II-25

Robots Provide Patientcare Releasing the Burden on Medical

staff Amid the Pandemic II-26

Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption II-26

Exhibit 9: Global Wearable Technology Market by Application : 2019 II-27

Partnering with Technology Majors to Spur Innovation II-28

Impact of Digital Technology on Radiology Sector II-28

mHealth Care: A Prominent Trend in Digital Healthcare Market II-29

Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps II-30

Patient Generated Health Data: An Important Resource for

Medical Training and Research II-30

Cloud Computing: An Expanding Paradigm II-31

Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Improving

Clinical Outcomes II-32

Exhibit 10: Global Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Market by

Application: 2019 II-34

The Internet of Things (IoT) to Increase Accessibility II-35

Need to Improve Transparency to Drive Blockchain Technology

Adoption II-36

Exhibit 11: Blockchain Technology Adoption Worldwide (2019) -

Percentage Breakdown of Number of Use Cases of Non-Bitcoin

Blockchain Solutions II-38

Augmented Reality Transforms Medical Treatment II-38

Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications II-39

Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry II-40

Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health

Technology: Opportunity in Store II-41

Faster Processing of Payments through Mobile Payment Apps

Encourage Use of MHealth Apps II-42

Surgeons Use Video-Conferencing as an Educational Tool II-42

Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Digital Health II-43

Exhibit 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023 II-44

Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical

Apps Adoption II-45

Exhibit 13: Chronic Disease Management in Developed Countries

(2019): Percentage Distribution of Patient Population by

Chronic Disease Type in the US, Germany, and UK II-46

Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities II-46

Exhibit 14: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 II-47

Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to

the Rescue II-48

Exhibit 15: Physicians Density Per 1000 Population in Select

Countries (2017 II-49

ISSUES AND CHALLENGES II-50

Protecting Patient Integrity and Building Trust: A Major Challenge II-50

Cyber Security, and Maintaining Regulatory Compliance II-50

Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the Best Talent II-50



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-51

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 II-52



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for mHealth by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-53



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for mHealth by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 II-55



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare

Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 II-57



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare Analytics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-58



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Tele-Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-59



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Tele-Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-61



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-64



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-65



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-66



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Health III-1

COVID-19 Impact on Digital Health Venture Funding III-2

Outlook III-2

Telemedicine to Witness Increased Adoption III-3

Virtual Clinical Trials And AI Technology Gains Interest III-4

Healthcare Facilities Turn to Mobile Technologies to Reduce Costs III-5

Exhibit 16: US Healthcare Spending (2006-2020) (in US$ Trillion) III-7

On-body Devices and Wearables Gain Traction III-7

Data Analytics Find Wider Adoption in Healthcare III-7

Changing Demographics Accelerate the Invasion of Digital Health

Technologies III-8

Exhibit 17: US Resident Population by Age Group (in %): 2019 III-9

Advances in Digital Health Policies III-9

Value-Based Care (VBC) Reimbursement Models Gain Focus III-11

Market Analytics III-12

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-12



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-13



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-14



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-15



CANADA III-16

Adoption of Digital Health e-Services Increases in Canada

Benefiting Both Patients and Healthcare System III-16

Market Analytics III-17

Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-18



Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-19



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-20



JAPAN III-21

Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-22



Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-23



Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-24



CHINA III-25

Market Overview III-25

Exhibit 18: Leading Medical Apps by Monthly Active Users in

Million in China: January 2020 III-25

Market Analytics III-26

Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-28



Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-29



EUROPE III-30

Market Overview III-30

Opportunities and Trends in Digital Health III-30

Market Analytics III-32

Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-35



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-36



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-37



FRANCE III-38

Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-40



Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-41



GERMANY III-42

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-43



Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-44



Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-45



ITALY III-46

Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-48



Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-49



UNITED KINGDOM III-50

Pandemic Drives Tele Health III-50

Market Analytics III-51

Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-51



Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-52



Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-53



Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services, Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-54



SPAIN III-55

Table 55: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-55



Table 56: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-56



Table 57: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health by

Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-57



Table 58: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-58



RUSSIA III-59

Table 59: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare

Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 60: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-60



Table 61: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Digital Health

by Component - Services, Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-61



Table 62: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-62



REST OF EUROPE III-63

Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems,

Healthcare Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-63



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-64



Table 65: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Component - Services, Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-65



Table 66: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-66



ASIA-PACIFIC III-67

Market Overview III-67

Market Analytics III-68

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems,

Healthcare Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-68



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for mHealth,

Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-69



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Component - Services, Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-70



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,

Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-71



REST OF WORLD III-72

Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Technology - mHealth, Digital Health Systems,

Healthcare Analytics and Tele-Healthcare - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-72



Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Healthcare Analytics and

Tele-Healthcare for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-73



Table 73: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Digital

Health by Component - Services, Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-74



Table 74: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Digital Health

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Services, Hardware and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-75



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 115

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001