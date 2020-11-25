TAUNTON, Mass., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is taking part in the 24-hour global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday, on Dec. 1, 2020. The organization is hoping to raise $750,000 to go toward its mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. The amount raised will cover costs for safe rooms and generators in the 23 specially adapted custom homes HFOT plans to build this year. The Andresen Family Foundation will match the first $250,000 in donations, dollar for dollar, on Giving Tuesday.

Safe rooms are crucial for injured Veterans because they provide a secure location to safeguard themselves and their families during severe weather and natural disasters. The room, which doubles as the master closet in HFOT homes, is built to FEMA standards and enables Veterans to charge their prosthetics and electric wheelchairs with the electricity from the backup generator. In addition, the backup generator enables HFOT Veterans to continue controlling their homes’ heating & cooling systems during power outages, provides power for major appliances, and keeps their home safe and operational. “We have been through three hurricanes in our home with zero damage. The storms brought friends and family from all over the state who were not as fortunate to have such a strong home with a safe room and generator. Knowing we were all safe together alleviated much of the stress during these times,” says Army Staff Sergeant Luke Murphy.

Since HFOT’s inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly toward the organization’s mission. On Nov. 1, 2020, Charity Navigator once again awarded HFOT with the highest possible rating of 4 stars; approximately only a quarter of rated charities have achieved this distinction. In addition to receiving this rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, HFOT continues to be a top-rated military charity by Charity Watch and Guidestar, and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

In September 2020, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) reached the significant milestone of donating its 300th specially adapted custom home to a severely injured post-9/11 Veteran. Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker and his family received the keys to the 300th home, located in Hillsboro, Missouri, with a Key Ceremony on Sept. 12, 2020. The previous day, a Volunteer Day was held at his home to coincide with September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance. Both events were scaled-down in attendance to align with local COVID-19 guidelines. “We have our forever home now, and it’s amazing how everyone came together. I want to say thank you to all those who donated to make this home our home,” says Nathan. “You’re making our dreams come true.”

Though Homes For Our Troops is proud of these achievements, the organization is continuing to advance its mission. “With great corporate partners, donors, and supporters across the country, neither time nor COVID-19 has stopped us. With over 60 ongoing projects across the country, more than 100 Veterans in the application process of our program, and another 1,000+ severely injured post-9/11 Veterans who qualify, we’ve got a lot of work ahead,” says HFOT President/CEO Tom Landwermeyer.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

