7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Industrial PCs (IPCs) are personal computers which are employed for industrial processes. IPCs are therefore constructed to withstand use in industrial environments, which are characterized by dust, extreme temperatures, moisture, humidity, noise, power spikes, and vibration. Efficient and steady performance in tough environments is the main advantage offered by these PCs, with the potential to function in the temperature range of -40°C to +80°C. They generally comprise robust cooling fans in addition to dust filters and are more flexible in comparison to commercial PCs. The growing need for automated process control has been spurring demand for industrial PCs. Industrial PCs leverage sophisticated instruction sets including x86. As compared to personal PCs, industrial PCs have a higher cost and are more efficient, reliable, consume lesser power, and have a prolonged service life. Industrial PCs use less power, as they function on batteries such as nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, or renewable sources such as wind or solar energy.



Industrial PCs are mainly employed for data acquisition and/or process control purposes. In certain areas, such PCs are employed as a front-end for another control computer within a distributed processing environment. While customized software can be used for a specific application, off-the-shelf packages such as LabView, Labtech Notebook, Wonder Ware, or TwinCAT can also be employed for basic programming. The market in the post COVID-19 period is expected to benefit from the re-doubled focus shed on industrial automation and process control. Adoption of automation technology enables enterprises to gain from improved quality of manufactured products, superior employee work efficiency, increased yield and reduced material wastage, and savings on capital and operating costs. Besides the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the worldwide industrial sector is facing several other pressing challenges in the form of volatile raw material prices, harsh regulatory scenario, globalization-driven issues, and decreasing profitability. In order to stay competitive, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on improving the efficiency of their operations and productivity by modifying and modernizing their production processes and infrastructure. Manufacturers are leaning towards automation of processes and systems that facilitate plant supervisors, managers, and engineers and workers monitor and manage plant operations in a more efficient and resourceful manner.



To reap the benefits of automation, process engineers are deploying advanced Machine Vision, Human-Machine-Interface (HMI), Machine-Machine Interface (MMI), IoT Control & Data Aggregation technologies embedded with dedicated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Software (SCADA) that aid in gaining complete control over complex operations and processes. Machine Vision and HMI infrastructure systems have already become common in programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and industrial control panels as these tools provide technicians the capability to select and finalize a pre-planned result from the automated equipment and its application. By deploying HMI, PLC, industrial control panels, machine vision and other technologies, industrial entities can automate various functions such as turn on/off industrial valves, sensors, and alarms; view and monitor critical data in dashboards; control IoT devices and machines; execute push messages, repots, and KPIs; and turn mechanical operations into visual processes to identify and diagnose problems, among others. Against this backdrop, sophisticated industrial computing technologies such as embedded PCs are gaining traction. With industrial automation, ’Smart Factory’, Industrial IoT, and M2M communication converging to revolutionize the level of intelligence on plant floors, the demand for embedded and other types of industrial PCs is poised to grow strong in the coming years. Panel IPCs and Rack Mount IPCs are the two largest segments of Industrial PCs, together accounting for over 48% of the market. In addition to being the largest, the Panel IPC market is also growing at the fastest rate over the analysis period. Demand for DIN Rail IPCs is also anticipated to grow at a strong rate owing to their features such as compact design and varied I/O modules. These computers are customized based on the manufacturing process’ complexity. DIN rail IPCs mainly find application in medical, industrial, transportation and traffic, and military sectors. Adoption of these IPCs is rising due to growing focus on enterprise networks and connected factory among manufacturing organizations, and the rising need for efficient movement of information across production units.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

General Electric Company

Kontron AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG







1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Industrial PC Market in

Short Term II-2

Exhibit 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual %

Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4

Exhibit 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020 II-5

Exhibit 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020 II-6

Exhibit 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020 II-7

An Introduction to Industrial PC II-7

Key Characteristics of Industrial PCs II-8

I/O Ports for Industrial Computers II-9

Application Areas of Industrial Computers II-10

Growing Focus on Automation Drives the Global Industrial PCs

Market: Overview and Outlook II-11

Analysis by IPC Type II-11

Exhibit 5: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Panel IPC, Rack Mount

IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, and DIN Rail IPC II-12

End-Use Sector Market Led by Discrete Industries II-13

Exhibit 6: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by End-Use (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Discrete Industries,

and Process Industries II-13

Regional Market Analysis II-14

Exhibit 7: World Industrial PC Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions II-14

Exhibit 8: World Industrial PC Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan II-15

Competitive Scenario II-15

Select Global Brands II-16

Recent Market Activity II-16

Global Competitor Market Shares II-19

Exhibit 9: Industrial PC Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 II-19



Industrial PC Market to Gain from Automation Trend II-23

Exhibit 10: Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial

Automation Brings Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global

Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026 II-24

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion II-24

Exhibit 11: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2023 II-25

Exhibit 12: Growing IoT Ecosystem across Industries Bring the

Value of Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global Number of

IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2025 II-26

Technology Innovations & Advancements Favor Growth II-26

Sophisticated Features Establish Industrial PCs as Necessary

Technology II-27

Power-Tolerant Industrial PCs: Preventing Damage to Data &

System during Power Outages II-27

Artificial Intelligence Improves Industrial PCs II-28

Consistent Efforts to Optimize Resources & Production

Strengthen Manufacturers? Affiliation with Industrial PCs II-28

Mobility in Manufacturing Enterprises Augurs Well II-29

PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments II-29

Relevance in Automotive Production & Assembly Units II-30

Exhibit 13: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022 II-31

Role of Industrial PCs in Oil & Gas Sector II-32

Mining Environments Rely On Computing Power II-32

Industrial PCs Aid Utilities Streamline Operations II-33

Exhibit 14: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025 II-34

Opportunities in Chemicals Sector II-34

Industrial PCs in Aerospace & Defense Sector II-35

Exhibit 15: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019 II-36

Exhibit 16: With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of

Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time

to Recover: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In

US$ Billion) for April, July & December 2020 II-37

Exhibit 17: Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region

(in Units) for the Years 2018 and 2038 II-38

Low Vulnerability of Defense Industry to Provide Impetus to

Military End-Use Applications II-38

Exhibit 18: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$

Million (2011-2019) II-39

Issues & Challenges II-40

High Equipment Cost II-40

Slow Adoption of Digital Systems II-40

Data Privacy & Security II-40



